Tom Cruise, renowned for his role in the Mission: Impossible series, has recently captured headlines, not for another action-packed film, but for his rumored romantic involvement with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. According to an exclusive report from Page Six, the Hollywood star reportedly crossed paths with Khayrova at one of his exclusive Sunday tea parties hosted at his Hyde Park penthouse in London.

Sources close to the situation disclosed that Cruise, who reportedly feels more at ease in London than in Los Angeles, has been hosting these elegant gatherings, complete with butlers and homemade cakes, which exude a quintessentially British charm. It was during one of these tea parties that a mutual acquaintance introduced Khayrova to Cruise.

Khayrova, formerly married to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov, has made headlines herself due to her high-profile divorce, which reportedly cost Tsvetkov millions. Despite their respective public profiles, Cruise and Khayrova have been discreet about their burgeoning relationship, opting to keep a low profile. Cruise's exclusive gatherings, which are often referred to as "top secret" soirees, have drawn considerable interest previously.

It's reported that all attendees, including staff members, are required to sign non-disclosure agreements to uphold the confidentiality of these events. Khayrova's introduction to Cruise at one of these esteemed tea parties sheds light on the beginnings of their association. Insiders highlighted Cruise's fondness for London and his inclination to host these gatherings renowned for their vibrant ambiance and occasional lively music.

Their alleged relationship came to public attention when they were seen together at a gathering in Grosvenor Square in early December. Khayrova, identified as a Russian socialite with familial ties to Vladimir Putin, is the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, a prominent member of the Russian parliament known for his close relationship with Putin. Cruise's public appearance with the former model at a lavish event in London has sparked heightened interest and speculation regarding their relationship.

Despite their public displays of affection, some sources, as reported by Radar Online, have suggested that both Cruise and Khayrova should approach their relationship with caution, hinting at potential ulterior motives behind their romantic involvement. An insider mentioned, "Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn. Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin!"

According to sources, influential figures within the religious organization strongly believe that a marriage involving Cruise could provide a powerful distraction from the negative attention Scientology has received due to Masterson's trial. "Scientology's leaders see the potential for positive press if Tom were to declare Elsina the church's new queen. However, her ties to Putin present a double-edged sword," explained the source. Adding to the context, it's important to note that the accusers in Masterson's case were former members of Scientology.