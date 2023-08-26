From Candies to Paying Due, This Is How These 11 Celebrities Spent Their First Significant Salaries

How Celebrities Spent Their First Earnings

Celebrities lead a lavish life out of their humongous income in the industry of showbiz. But it is interesting to note that everybody has had a unique way to spend their first income. From some spending it on candies to others paying their dues through these fees. Nevertheless, every celebrity who has made it big on the silver screen has a story behind their first paycheque, and how they decided to spend it. Here are 11 celebrities and how they spent their first salaries:

1. George Clooney

Reflecting on his initial experiences in the entertainment industry, George Clooney revealed a touching gesture he made with his first paycheck. He recounted purchasing a television for his friend's grandmother, who had always been inconvenienced by having to physically change the channels. Clooney shared this heartwarming anecdote during a conversation with POPSUGAR in 2022 when asked about his initial earnings from acting. His actions not only demonstrated his caring nature but also showcased the lasting impact of simple acts of kindness.

2. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, reflecting on his early days and financial decisions, shared an interesting anecdote about his first paychecks. He disclosed that his initial earnings from what is now his well-recognized day job were allocated in a distinct manner. In 2012, during a conversation with Architecture Daily, Pitt revealed that he chose to invest his first paycheck in a period Craftsman chair and a lamp that seemed reminiscent of the style of Frank Lloyd Wright, the famous American architect, designer, writer, and educator.

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, in a candid reflection, shared how she allocated her earnings when she was starting out. In a 2018 interview with Time Magazine, she disclosed that her first significant purchase was a thoughtful one: a washing machine for her parents. Demonstrating her generosity and family-oriented nature, Kidman's decision to provide a practical household item for her parents underscores her care and appreciation for them. As her career progressed, Kidman's spending took a turn towards personal indulgence. She mentioned that she later treated herself to a pair of boots that she considered the epitome of cool.

4. Matt Damon

During a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July, Damon opened up about his initial financial success and how he chose to utilize it. Revealing his thoughtful and family-oriented nature, Damon shared that his first major paycheck held significant meaning for him. He recounted his decision to purchase a car for his brother, a gesture that not only showcased his generosity but also strengthened their bond. Additionally, he used his earnings to support his mother's educational journey, ensuring she could pursue her Ph.D. program.

5. Jennifer Lopez

During her time as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in 1991, Jennifer Lopez recounted how she relied on a Honda hatchback to transport her to various auditions. This revelation came to light during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion in 2016, where she provided insight into her early experiences in the entertainment industry. Juggling both her aspirations and practical needs, Lopez disclosed that her dedication was evident in her choice of transportation. As her career gained traction, she transitioned to a new phase. Upon securing a regular series role, she marked the occasion by purchasing a Mercedes, a significant milestone for her.

6. Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint, renowned for his role in the Harry Potter series, revealed a delightful childhood ambition during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2014. He shared that his initial dream was to become an ice cream vendor, which prompted him to acquire a Bedford van. Grint's decision to purchase the van stemmed from his aspiration to pursue his unique ambition. However, he soon learned a valuable lesson about expectations and reality. Recalling a humorous incident, he recounted pulling into a pub and being met by a group of children eagerly clutching their pocket money, hoping to indulge in ice cream treats.

7. Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt shared a childhood memory with People magazine in 2020. Recalling a time when she was just 8 or 9 years old, Holt unveiled a delightful episode from her past.

Following a successful commercial or project, Holt received a $200 reward from her parents. Demonstrating her youthful enthusiasm and a heartwarming penchant for pets, she detailed how she chose to spend her earnings. Holt headed straight to Petco, where she used her hard-earned money to purchase a Betta fish.

8. Kristen Dunst

In a 2016 Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion, Kirsten Dunst, who made her mark as a child actress, reflected on her financial journey. With her career taking off at a young age, Dunst revealed how she navigated her earnings. Dunst's financial decisions reflected a blend of responsibility and heartfelt gestures. She disclosed that due to her early start in acting, a significant portion of her earnings were channeled into a college fund. This choice highlighted her foresight and the importance she placed on education and future planning.

9. Tiffany Haddish

In a candid revelation to Time Magazine in 2018, comedian and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish shared an amusing anecdote from her past. Reflecting on a memorable experience, Haddish disclosed how she chose to allocate her resources in a uniquely delightful way. Following her purchase of a substantial amount of treats, Haddish provided a vivid and colorful list that included Snickers, lollipops, Jolly Rancher sticks, blow pops, and corn nuts. Her fondness for Snickers, in particular, was evident, and she humorously noted her surprise at not having developed diabetes due to her unabashed affection for sweet treats.

10. Issa Rae

During a 2020 interview with Buzzfeed, The Photograph co-stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield discovered a surprising coincidence involving their first substantial paychecks. In a revelation that left them both amused, they realized that they had made identical purchases with their earnings. Stanfield shared his experience, disclosing, "I bought a Tesla." To his astonishment, Rae chimed in, "Same. What? Tesla twins! Are you lying? I've never seen you drive it." The serendipitous connection between their choices elicited a shared sense of humor and camaraderie.

11. Lil Nas X

Back in 2020, during an interview with Insider, Lil Nas X, the rapper and singer, opened up about a heartwarming episode linked to his maiden paycheck. Reflecting on his early success, he shared an endearing and inclusive decision he made with his earnings. Lil Nas X revealed, "I think I took my family bowling. Like, everybody. It was a lot of us, not just my immediate family." His choice to treat his extended family to a bowling outing highlighted his generosity and strong family values. This gesture underscored his desire to share his achievements with his loved ones and create memorable moments together.

