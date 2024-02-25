Here’s How These 10 Celebs Are Actually Preparing for Doomsday

Celebrities Who Are Well-Equipped to Handle the Apocalypse

Back in the days when families all over the world constructed bomb shelters in their backyards during times of war, it was kind of customary to prepare for the end of the world. In peaceful times, however, the fear of an apocalyptic event waned. However, a lot of individuals started thinking as they did during the Cold War and the World Wars after 9/11. As new risks to mankind emerged in the 21st century, the market for residential bunkers and bomb shelters expanded rapidly, per Nicki Swift. After several decades, the COVID-19 epidemic made people's anxieties even worse, and they began to consider setting up a safe haven in or close to their houses. These 10 celebrities have taken some interesting steps to get ready in case of an apocalyptic scenario.

1. Bear Grylls

There aren't many people who have professionally personified the phrase "survivalist" like Bear Grylls. Grylls solidified his reputation as the survivalist to beat by proving he could endure any circumstance and make do with the barest minimum in the world's most hostile and isolated settings. His "Priorities of Survival" pocket guide is included with many of his goods, and he has created tools expressly to help in survival preparation.

2. Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr is not a name that most people equate with doomsday preparedness, but the comedian may surprise you. In a 2013 tweet, after her politics jolted rightwards in support of Donald Trump, Barr discussed a lot of preparing and advised others on X, formerly Twitter. "In America: be prepared by organizing w ur [sic] neighbors to grow wholesome food/store/water/vitamins/guns." Barr continued by saying, "Grandmothers: organize your teen youth to protect the young ones and the old ones and grow community gardens if u want 2 [sic] survive things."

3. Kim Kardashian

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian looked at bunkers; however, she decided not to buy one at that time since they were too hot and stuffy. After a few years, Kardashian's intentions to construct an underground "vault" and parking structure generated agitation in her neighborhood. For the complex, 5,000 cubic yards of soil had to be compacted and two hills had to be leveled. Though it's unclear exactly what Kardashian intended to create, it's most probable that some part of the building involved a bunker of some sort.

4. Tom Cruise

Although Cruise has many homes throughout the globe, he intends to spend the end of the world in Telluride, Colorado. That is the location of his 298-acre estate and the bunker he intended to construct. Cruise has a $59 million mountain retreat with all the amenities a person could want, including a private helipad, equestrian stables, and forest paths. Cruise intended to erect a $10 million bunker to his Telluride property, making it one of the most luxurious and spacious bunkers available, as Wired reported in 2007.

5. Jeff Bezos

One of the richest individuals on the globe, Jeff Bezos has preparations in case the world ends in southern Florida, just outside of Miami, on a private island called Indian Creek Island. You may feel secure knowing this. Known by another name, Billionaire Bunker, it is one of the several man-made islands in Biscayne Bay. Even still, Billionaire Bunker is nearly hard to visit, in contrast to most of the other islands in the strange archipelago. Bezos spent $147 million on two residences on the island. Along with Tom Brady, Carl Icahn, Julio Iglesias, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, he's not alone in his territory.

6. Mark Zuckerberg

Another extremely wealthy tech billionaire who doesn't hesitate to spend his money is Mark Zuckerberg. According to information uncovered by Wired, Mark Zuckerberg's sprawling Hawaii home is the perfect spot to wait for the end of the world. Situated on 1,400 acres of the immaculate island of Kauai lies the complex. The property, known as Koolau Ranch, would have a 5,000-square-foot subterranean bunker complete with food, self-sufficient electricity, and all the necessities for a millionaire like Zuckerberg to live a luxurious and comfortable end-of-the-world survival.

7. Joe Rogan

Through his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan engages with the world on a variety of topics, including politics, humor, martial arts, and survival. In the event of a catastrophe, Rogan talked about how he would never take his Tesla and would much rather drive his "Apocalypse Mobile," a Toyota Land Cruiser with a 40-gallon petrol tank. In addition, he would carry a large supply of weapons, ammunition, bows, and arrows to support his family. "I've got a crazy plan. The plan is to have a place that's completely self-sufficient, like a hunting ranch. When s*** hit the fan in Los Angeles, it opened my eyes ... I realized that we got really lucky ... but there was a real concern that it would get so bad that the supply chain would fall apart, and I would have to feed my friends ... I should probably have a place where all the people that I love can exist and survive."

8. Ronda Rousey

If civilization collapses, Ronda Rousey may be able to rely on her fighting prowess, but the former UFC and WWE fighter is aware that survival requires more than just fighting prowess. Rousey discussed her preferred method of preparation at a Los Angeles meeting with filmmaker Peter Berg. "I am a big doomsday prepper. I think of it as a very positive outlook on the world." Rousey even shared in an Instagram post once, "It's no secret I've been a proud prepper for years, but let's all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self-sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier."

9. Nathan Fillion

Fillion previously discussed his interest in "Zombie Apocalypse Preparedness" during a Conan appearance. As Fillion put it, he worked on his welding skills and became stronger at it because "nobody wants that guy to get eaten, so everyone will work extra hard to keep me safe." While most people don't know how to weld since it's a skill that involves training and a lot of equipment, Fillion said that picked up welding because, in his words, "Everyone wants to be handy."

10. Josh Duhamel

Owning land in North Dakota, Duhamel's holdings have grown from a little area with no running water to a vast compound beside a lake where he may live out his days with his family completely off the grid if society collapses. "I've become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess," Duhamel said to Inverse. His "doomsday cabin" is completely equipped with everything he could need to withstand any doomsday scenario, including a unique water filtration system and a Starlink internet connection. Duhamel told Inverse, "I'm learning how to hunt. I fish. I'm building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family."