Here’s How the Friendship and the Bond of ‘Friends’ Cast Has Lasted for 25 Years

The classic 90s sitcom Friends is perhaps one of the most unique shows of the time due to the immense comfort it provided with its comedic relief, storyline, and character development. The show practically re-defined friendships for the modern era and was a great example of the power of friendship with a side order of drama. The cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and late actor Matthew Perry continued their friendship off-screen just like their beloved characters on the Emmy-winning show. Perry’s absence is certainly a void that won’t ever be filled. Nevertheless, a source once revealed the secret to keeping their friendship alive for over 25 years.

According to a 2021 article by People, a source shed light on their evergreen bond that has simply blossomed and bloomed since the legendary show ended years ago. After the show ended, each actor and actress diverged into different tangents of their lives pursuing their careers with different opportunities taking them places. Even though they were quite busy with their personal life, the merry band of former castmates would often attempt to get together at least once a year.

In 2021, Aniston took to Instagram to share her first-ever post alongside her former castmates at Cox’s Malibu home in October. This went viral and briefly became the most-liked Instagram Post at the time, as per Vogue. An insider close to them commented on the plan which was presumed to be a spur-of-the-moment decision. The insider claimed, “It wasn’t spontaneous. But, they had the most fantastic dinner. There was a lot of laughing and hugs…You would think they see each other all the time.”

Likewise, another insider made a remark concerning their strong loving bond with each other. The person also emphasized their overall bond with each other and insinuated that it was a “drama-free” friendship. The insider noted, “They were truly friends. There was no behind-the-scenes drama. They all had the same goal.”

Another example of their power of friendship is how the women of the show - Cox, Aniston, and Kudrow have empowered each other time and time again. For instance, the divorces that both Cox and Aniston underwent at different times really became a time for these women to draw their strength from each other. All three of the women are often all over each other's social media and appear to be having quite a grand time.

Furthermore, when it comes to being a shoulder to cry on, look no further than the friendship the Friends cast has developed. Another source revealed how they navigate through tough times together and said, “They have really leaned on each other.” Moreover, “They follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and sad times says a lot.” This statement speaks volumes of how Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Schwimmer, and Perry cherished their friendship and were each committed to letting it grow as much as possible through the years.

