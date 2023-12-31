Here's How Taylor Swift Saved Singer Florence Welch, Who Was Struggling With Love and Alcoholism

In the rollercoaster journey of Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, the dark clouds of chaos and self-destruction threatened to overpower her artistic brilliance. In a Billboard cover story, Welch, in an unfiltered manner, shared about the struggles she faced during a distressing period, crediting none other than Taylor Swift as the helping hand that pulled her back from the brink of devastation. Life on tour has been Welch’s haven, providing structure and purpose since age 21. However, when the epic tour life ceased, Welch struggled with her inner turmoil. She shared, "Without the structure of touring, you have to face your chaos." The never-ending cycle of picking herself up and then letting herself down became an exhausting effort with self-destruction, both in relationships and excessive drinking.

Welch confessed, "I was playing gigs nonstop since I was 21. When I was left to my own devices, I realized I was f---ing everything up. I was in and out of a relationship, in and out of drinking too much. It was like constantly picking yourself up and then dropping yourself, picking yourself up and dropping yourself. And that was exhausting." It was in these hard moments that Swift, a dear friend, became Welch’s knight in shining armor. Welch recalled Swift’s profound advice, “Taylor said that you must sing about what’s happening in your life. It’s not about trying to be vindictive. It’s about being honest. This could’ve been a breakup record, but it was more about trying to understand myself.”

Taking her advice, Welch focused on her music, creating an album that explored her on-again, off-again relationship with British event producer James Nesbitt. She insinuated that the album was not a vendetta but an honest expression of her inner self. The I Know Places singer, in her interview with Billboard, spoke fondly of Welch: "There are very few people I've met in my life who are truly electric, and Florence is one of them, she's the most fun person to dance with at a party, but then five minutes later you find yourself sitting on the stairs with her having an in-depth conversation about love and heartbreak," Swift remarked.

As per E! News, Welch’s track What Kind of Man became a remarkable expression of her emotional journey. The song navigated the push-and-pull dynamics of a rollercoaster relationship, with Welch accepting her role in the tumultuous process. The supporting music video, featuring men who symbolize several forces in her life, became a powerful visual representation of Welch’s experience. Their friendship transcends the glitz of the music industry, creating a space where two artists can find solace, inspiration, and the freedom to express the intricacies of their lives through music.

