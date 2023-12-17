Taylor Swift is not only known for her chartbuster tracks worldwide but also as a strong-headed woman and a role model for women fans across borders. Having been linked to many celebrities in the industry, the songstress and performer revealed how she keeps her sanity intact and doesn’t let rumors affect her. From controversies to several fallouts in showbiz, Swift emerged victorious, as she never budged down from the constant tarnishing of her image by tabloids.

However, the way she copes with it and continues to win the world speaks volumes about her determination. In an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings, as shared in a clip by Bebadass.in Swift shared, “I am protecting my happiness like a fortress. It’s a very different thing.” The Anti-Hero hitmaker continues, “And when I tell people how happy I am to be alone, to be living my life on my own terms, and to be free, independent, and empowered. The first thing they say to me is, 'Oh, don’t worry, you’ll find someone.’ And that is so, not the point!”

The answer came to the question when the interviewer inquired about her dating life by asking, “I read in the Rolling Stone magazine that she’s protecting her heart like a fortress, and I thought, 'Well, I hope that’s not true.’ I hope that your heart is open to all the possibilities.” The words left her fans speechless as they praised her outspokenness and the sense of completeness in herself that she reflected.

Meanwhile, Swift’s unparalleled success has not only crowned her Time magazine’s "Person of the Year" but has also ignited conspiracy theories among some MAGA supporters. As Swift continues to dominate headlines globally, her designation as the Person of the Year has triggered speculation about her potential role in the 2024 presidential election. The 33-year-old pop sensation has been riding a wave of victories, including her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is projected to become the most profitable tour in history, her impact on local economies during tour stops, and a significant rise in football viewership linked to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. It is a wide spectrum of Swift's talent and aura.

While Swift’s achievements are widely celebrated, some "Make America Great Again" conservatives have raised eyebrows, suggesting that her cult-like following could be exploited for political gains. "Taylor Swift has a cult-like following that would drink poisoned Kool-Aid for her. The media knows this and is feeding it. Music, entertainment, and sports Now that they have crowned her Person of the Year, what is the next step? Politics. If you don't think the regime has plans to weaponize her just in time for 2024, you have not been paying attention," Laura Loomer, a prominent right-wing figure, echoed these sentiments.

