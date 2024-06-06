Here's How Seth Meyers Used Trump's Backhanded Compliment to Mock Marjorie Taylor Greene

Comedian Seth Meyers took a jibe at Marjorie Taylor Greene, by impersonating Donald Trump's 2021 rally speech, where the former President complimented her. While speaking on his NBC Late Night show, the host imitated Trump (who called Greene an 'incredible woman') and made fun of the Congresswoman.





Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Trump boasted about Greene back in 2021, "She's an incredible woman. She's a brilliant woman, doesn't get credit for it," as per The Independent. He even regarded her as one of his "favorite people." Recalling that, Meyers did a quick mimicry of the Republican front-runner and made fun of Greene.

The 50-year-old mocked, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is so dumb, she sold her car for gas money, which is unfair because she's a smartie-pants, I can tell you. She's so dumb, she went to a football game, and when they said quarterback she thought she got a refund."

Meyers' mockery was in reaction to Greene's demand to get rid of House Speaker Mike Johnson. She attempted to oust Johnson for his support for a $61bn aid package for Ukraine but failed miserably as her motion was quickly dismissed by both Democrats and her own party people aka Republicans. Democrats joined Republicans in a 359-43 vote to kill her motion, per BBC.

All the scary bad things they all told you would happen if I called the motion to vacate didn’t happen.



They said “Democrats would take control of the House and Jeffries would become Speaker because Republicans only have the majority with one seat.”



Didn’t happen.



Instead,… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 9, 2024

After losing the battle, she ranted on X, formerly Twitter, about why Democrats voted in favor of Johnson, "They said 'Democrats would take control of the House and Jeffries would become Speaker because Republicans only have the majority with one seat.' Didn't happen. Instead, Democrats voted to save Johnson because they knew it was impossible to take control of the House and they want to keep Johnson because he's given them everything they want."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Among her critics was Republican representative Max Miller of Ohio, who told reporters outside Congress after she filed her motion, "It's a gimmick, it's a joke, it's laughable. We have real work to do." Meanwhile, Greene only had the support of two Republican members of Congress- Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar. Unfazed by the defeat, she told the reporters, "I'm proud of what I did today. And I'm thankful that all of this has been exposed for the American people."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Johnson reacted to Greene's "misguided efforts" to oust him during a press conference, saying, "I appreciate the confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort, that is certainly what it was. As I have said from the beginning I've made clear here every day, I intend to do my job, to do what I believe to be the right thing which is what I was elected to do and I'll let the chips fall where they may."

Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House. He controls the power of the purse for the federal government.



Rather than focusing on defunding Jack Smith and the weaponization of government, Mike Johnson flew to NYC to focus on a state-level case against President Trump he has no power… pic.twitter.com/zahOJ5ECSt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 16, 2024

Before filing for the motion, Greene had been threatening to demand a vote to oust the House Speaker for more than a month. On May 4, 2024, Trump praised Johnson and told Greene to drop her proposal to vacate, emphasizing, "the need for party unity, collaboration and expanding the GOP's House majority," per ABC News.