Here's How Prince Harry's Visit to New York Was Inspired by His Late Mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry has always been vocal about how his beloved late mother Princess Diana's humanitarian work has been monumental to her life and legacy. And it seems that now Harry is trying to follow in his mother's footsteps by advocating for the causes she once championed as his recent visit to New York City appeared to be 'inspired' by his mother, an expert has claimed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Fincher

Former royal butler Grant Harrold said, "Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it's definitely a tribute to her," as per Express.

The 40-year-old is currently on his solo trips attending several events like the notable panel at the Clinton Global Initiative where he paid tribute to his mother Princess Diana, discussing the Diana Award while also highlighting issues like dangers in the digital space.

"In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today." - Dr Tessy Ojo CBE @Ttall pic.twitter.com/od6tldLdUA — The Diana Award (@DianaAward) August 28, 2024

CEO, Dr. Tessy Ojo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today."

The Diana Award was established after the late Princess of Wales lost her life in a tragic car crash in 1997. The honor is dedicated to empowering young people to bring a change in society influenced by Diana's efforts as a hardcore humanitarian. Although separately, both her sons- Harry and Prince William are associated with it and contribute to the work in their own capacities.

Celebrating 25 years of The @DianaAward - one of the most prestigious accolades for young people committed to social action. pic.twitter.com/bf6Uy8Eiwv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2024

Ojo told PEOPLE that it was a "privilege" for them to have the support of both Harry and William "particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year [of the award]. They want to walk in their mother's footsteps. They understand how these young people are passionate about social change."

Meanwhile, Harrold noted that Harry also honored his father, King Charles, by championing a cause closest to him: climate change, "He's also spoken passionately about Climate Change, which is a cause close to his father's heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too," adding that he equally "loves and respects" his father as his late mother. "I think he's wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad and maybe he'll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him."

Harry's feud with the royal family cast a long shadow on the British Monarchy. The Duke, who married a non-royal Meghan Markle, became estranged after the couple publicly accused The Firm of mistreatment and racism. The feud soon became the tabloid hot topic and amid his father Charles' and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, reports of a reconciliation have been doing rounds but nothing has yet been confirmed.