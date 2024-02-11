Here's How Prince Harry 'Disappointed' Kate Middleton and Affected Their Close Bond

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were on good terms until the former broke this rule and seemingly passed snide remarks about his sister-in-law, who was once a bridge between him and his brother, Prince William. The rift has been a hot topic, especially after the Duke and his wife, (Duchess of Sussex) Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal status.

In his memoir Spare, Harry accused Middleton of "stereotyping" his wife and the other feuds that unfolded during their wedding preparations and the famous bridesmaid argument. He alleged that his sister-in-law consciously painted his wife in a bad light, divulged details of the bridesmaid dresses, and made Markle cry, per The Mirror.

This was followed by a confrontation about Markle's comment on Middleton, saying the Princess of Wales has a "baby brain." During the wedding rehearsals, Middleton forgot something, to which the Suits star remarked that she has a "baby brain." This offended the Princess, and she demanded an apology from Markle. Harry also wrote about a "lip gloss" incident in his book.

According to royal experts, all these differences combined have led to a "complete breakdown" of Harry and Middleton's relationship. The author of The New Royals, Katie Nicholls, expressed that the Princess of Wales is disappointed in her brother-in-law for not keeping the royal family secrets private.

Nicholl told The Sun, "When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule, and that is staying silent on family matters." The expert said Harry and Middleton used to be close before, but now it's a "complete breakdown" of their peaceful relationship.

"While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship. I don't think Kate is angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down, and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply - and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply," Nicholls continued.

The expert added, "I do know that William was very angry that Harry had drawn Kate into it when he felt Kate was blameless throughout. She acted very much as the peacekeeper; she tried to get the brothers back on an even keel, and for Kate to be dragged into this mucky saga was upsetting for her and certainly did infuriate William."

Meanwhile, as per reports by US Weekly, the estranged relationship between the royals isn't going to be fixed anytime soon. "Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry or Meghan. There has been too much that has happened, and she's not ready yet." However, William is "concerned" about the feud with his brother.

"William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they're not speaking right now," the source continued. "So when that will happen is still uncertain."