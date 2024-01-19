Here’s How Paris Hilton Thanked Kim Kardashian's Family for the Fendi Outfits Gifted to Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton’s son, Phoenix, is facing the epitome of a star-studded first birthday celebration, thanks to the thoughtful and fashionable gifts sent over by Kim Kardashian and her adorable children. Kardashian sent two exquisite Fendi outfits for Phoenix’s special day. Hilton took to her Instagram Story to share gratitude, flaunting the trendy ensembles; a baby blue tracksuit and a khaki and polo shirt set. The caption reads, "Phoenix is going to love these! Thanks to Kim and the kids for this fabulous gift."

This recent gift saga is just one of the many instances highlighting the strong friendship between Hilton and Kardashian. Hilton, a new mom herself, has openly shared her trust in Kardashian for advice on matters like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy. In Glamour UK's February 2023 digital issue, she revealed, "Kim told me about that as well. I'm using the same doctor—Dr. Huang, who's the best—and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they're healthy."

Hilton’s appreciation extends not only to the thoughtful gifts for Phoenix but also to Kardashian's parenting style. In another interview, Hilton praised the Skims mogul's eldest daughter, North West, as “iconic.” In an interview, Kardashian revealed the iconic lemonade incident regarding North, “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Hilton shared admiration for North’s entrepreneurial spirit, reminiscing about the humorous lemonade story she added, “I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony," Hilton said. "We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur, and I love that. I love her so much.”

As per People reports, Hilton was elated to discover a TikTok video featuring North dressed as a mini version of her mother, copying a famous 2000s airport look. Hilton praised North’s impeccable style, “I saw a video they just posted on TikTok of her and her friend dressed exactly like Kim and I at the airport. They had the looks exactly down. That girl is iconic.”

As Phoenix welcomed his first year with an array of lavish gifts, Hilton shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram. The images showcased a room filled with giant stuffed animals, setting the stage for a memorable and joyous occasion. Hilton, dressed in a light blush velour tracksuit adorned with embroidered hearts, radiated happiness while little Phoenix sported denim overalls and a white polo, harmonizing with his mom in pink high-top sneakers.

