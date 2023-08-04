Here's How Osher Günsberg's Life Turnaround From 'The Bachelor' Host to Gold Logie Nominee

Having made his debut as a host on Channel V and Australian Idol in the early 2000s, Osher Günsberg has since become a prominent figure in our cultural sphere. He is widely recognized for his involvement in popular shows like The Masked Singer and The Bachelor Australia, both of which have become iconic programs for Network 10. Remarkably, after a successful two-decade-long career in the industry, he has received his first nomination for the prestigious Gold Logie award.

During an appearance on The Project, Osher Günsberg, the host of The Bachelor, expressed that the show had been a lifeline for him in various aspects. He credited the program for playing a significant role in his life, particularly in relation to his sobriety and personal growth. As he receives the award nomination, he sees it as a culmination of all the efforts and dedication he has put into his work and journey toward recovery. "Before [The Bachelor], I had had no gig, because I was drinking and using and being a general reprobate. I got my s**t together and here we are, so to be here in this category. No one can take that away" he said.

Also Read: Moving Van Seen Outside Kevin Costner's Residence Ahead of Wife's Eviction

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Hyde

Regarding the prospect of winning, Osher is content to entrust that decision to fate and the viewers. He is comfortable with letting things unfold naturally and allowing people's choices to determine the outcome. "It reflects who you are to people. It's not for any particular show that I've done. It's what you mean to people. But I have no control over it. I have no control over the outcome of it," he said.

Osher has openly discussed his past struggles with alcoholism and mental health challenges. Despite successfully maintaining sobriety for more than a decade, he revealed to Body + Soul in a recent interview that he remains vigilant and cautious every single day, recognizing the importance of ongoing care and attention to his well-being. Osher emphasized the importance of carefully managing the stimuli he exposes himself to, including what he watches, reads, and listens to, as well as the company he keeps.

Being fully aware of his addictive tendencies as an alcoholic, he avoids having any addictive items in his home, such as gaming consoles, to protect his well-being. Instead, he places a high priority on taking care of his mental health, ensuring he gets sufficient sleep and engages in regular exercise to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Pete Davidson's Emotional Career Comeback Leaves Fans in Tears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bradley Kanaris

Currently, Osher has embraced family life, finding joy in spending time at home with his wife, Audrey Griffen, and their son, Wolfie. However, he has been candid about his past struggles with drinking, to the extent that he has little recollection of filming three seasons of Australian Idol due to the severity of his alcohol consumption during that period. "I did it, I was there, I remember parts of it... but I don't remember seasons two, three, and four basically," Osher told Now To Love.

Also Read: Beyonce Drops Lizzo's Name from Live Concert Tribute Post Harassment Lawsuit

The individual, who is a father of one, confessed that he fails to recognize his former self while watching old footage from his 'Andrew G' days on Idol. "I don't even know who he is. He is a stranger to me. Life was very different for me, I was drinking a lot. But the kind of man I was back then is very different from the man I am now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

In 2010, Osher had his final alcoholic drink. Two years later, in 2012, he decided to change his name from Andrew G to Osher Günsberg. This name change was inspired by a shaman he had met in Tel Aviv three years prior, who had shared insights about the profound impact of a name. Throughout his journey, the TV personality has been open about his struggles with alcoholism and mental health battles, recounting them extensively in his 2018 memoir titled "Back, After the Break."

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12349173/Osher-G-nsberg-reveals-hosting-Bachelor-turned-life-hes-nominated-Gold-Logie-drinking-using-general-reprobate.html

https://www.nowtolove.com.au/celebrity/celeb-news/australian-idol-osher-gunsberg-baby-56774

https://www.nowtolove.com.au/celebrity/tv/osher-gunsberg-gold-logie-2023-78334

More from Inquisitr

Jack Smith Urges Judge Aileen Cannon Not to Further Delay Donald Trump’s Trial

Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cosy Pictures From Her 54th Birthday Bash With Ben Affleck