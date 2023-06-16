Miley Cyrus Wants to Host SuperBowl Games, Here's How Much a Commentator is Paid for Each Season

Fans are still waiting for the announcement of the Super Bowl halftime performer. While they look forward to their favorite teams competing for the Lombardi trophy, the entire NFL community is also anticipating the next star act for this huge sporting event.

After a six-year hiatus, Rihanna, known as the queen of Barbados, put on a memorable halftime show during Super Bowl LVII, captivating an estimated 100 million viewers worldwide. Now, the stage is set for another electrifying performance. Fans are curious to know who will try to surpass her performance in the upcoming season. The latest rumor suggests that Miley Cyrus might be the one to take on the challenge, as per Sports Keeda.

Image Source: Getty Images | Marcelo Hernandez

According to Marca, she is expected to perform at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There are also rumors about Harry Styles performing, but these are only based on speculation and media reports at the moment. In 2021, Miley Cyrus took part in various NFL events, including the pre-show of Super Bowl LV, where she had the opportunity to perform alongside Billy Idol on the same stage.

In addition to the ongoing speculation surrounding the performers for Super Bowl LVIII, another captivating element of the event lies in the commentary. The presence of renowned commentators greatly contributes to the overall excitement and engagement of NFL games. Being an announcer at an NFL game requires a deep understanding of the sport, and the salaries they receive are indicative of their expertise in the field.

During the dull moments of the game, they inject a crucial dose of enthusiasm and offer valuable insights that enhance the significance of historic occurrences. Certain exuberant and charismatic announcers, like John Madden, who is not only renowned for his coaching success with the Super Bowl-winning Oakland Raiders but also for being the iconic figure associated with the Madden NFL game series, become synonymous with the essence of the sport itself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Nick Cammett

The compensation for elite broadcasters in the NFL aligns with the substantial revenue generated by the league. Although their salaries are not comparable to those of NFL players with the average quarterback salary reaching $7 million in 2022, sportscasters have the potential to earn over $1 million per season.

The specific amount they receive is closely linked to their experience, charisma, and overall popularity. In many cases, highly paid announcers begin their careers as players or coaches, and the recognition they have already garnered adds to their market value by virtue of their familiar faces, as per Distractify.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frank Micelotta

Securing a position as an NFL commentator is regarded as highly prestigious, with only a select few individuals ever getting the chance to attain such roles. Many have risen to the pinnacle of their profession, earning their place in a fiercely competitive landscape through their unparalleled expertise and unparalleled skills.

According to Sports Scriber, Greg Gumbel stands out as one of the highest-paid NFL sportscasters, commanding an impressive annual salary of $4 million and boasting a substantial net worth of $16 million.

