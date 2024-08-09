Here's How Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana Inspired Elton John's Iconic Song

What's common between the two iconic divas of Great Britain and America, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana? Their precious smile, of course! But there's another melodious connection that binds them together. Not many know that the legendary British musician, Elton John's inspiration for the famous Candle in The Wind was none other than Monroe who was monikered as the "Blonde Bombshell." The track from the 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, doesn't fail to resonate with the listeners to date. The emotional melody refers to the fashion icon of Hollywood who left the world very young.

With lyricist Bernie Taupin, John has produced several iconic numbers. But the track that bound the Americans and the British was Candle in The Wind, with two versions, each dedicated to the iconic women- Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe. The first edition of it was released in the 70s and starts as "Goodbye, Norma Jeane / Though I never knew you at all," the lyrics refer to Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe's birth name. According to Rolling Stone, Taupin once shared, "the excesses of celebrity, the early demise of celebrities, and 'live fast, die young, and leave a beautiful corpse.' And that was really the crux of the song." Referring to the cons of fame and the hurdles attached to it.

Adding on Taupin said, that he looked upon Monroe as the "metaphor for fame and dying young." Calling it the "best marriages of lyric and melody that Elton and I have ever put together," the lyricist called the song a living emotion and not just a piece of art. The revised version of 1997 however, became the turning point when the "Princess of People," died in a tragic car crash. Changing the lyrics Taupin ensured that it highlighted the compassion and fame of Lady Di as beautifully as he could. The introducing lines of the song dedicated to her went like, "Goodbye England's rose / May you ever grow in our hearts."

The re-released version of Candle in The Wind climbed to number 356 in 2010 on Rolling Stone's list of 500 greatest songs of all time. Rechristened as Goodbye England's Rose the music donated all the fortunes earned for the causes that Diana stood for. John was able to strike chords with the mourning fans of the Princess of Wales as he only performed the song once in his lifetime—meaning, only at Lady Diana's widely covered funeral. The British pianist and vocalist believed it to be his heartfelt tribute to a dear friend.

The pop and rock star met Diana during an event in Windsor Castle in 1981 and soon the two became close friends. The two bonded over dancing the Charleston however, their friendship took a U-turn when John's request to write a forward for Rock and Royalty, a coffee-table book was turned down by the royal lady. The book was put together by Gianni Versace to raise funds for John’s AIDS Foundation as reported by Bustle. They talked again only when their mutual friend Versace was shot dead.