Here's How King Charles' Duties Will Change While Undergoing Treatment for His Cancer

Buckingham Palace announced that Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment. Following Charles' recent hospital visit for a corrective procedure related to an enlarged prostate, the Palace's announcement of his cancer diagnosis has raised questions about the future of royal duties.

Queen Camila might also play a more significant role in public engagements per reports, however not much has been confirmed as of now. While Charles holds a symbolic and ceremonial role as the head of the British State, he remains politically neutral. Tests conducted revealed a "form of cancer," although the specific type has not been disclosed. However, he will continue to manage state business and official paperwork during this period, health permitting. The news of the cancer diagnosis was shared after a benign prostate enlargement was detected. As a result, forthcoming public engagements for Charles will be rearranged or postponed. He conveyed regrets for any disruption caused and eagerly anticipates returning to his full public obligations in the near future. In the interim, Queen Camila will continue with her regular commitments and public appearances as scheduled.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of cancer while Charles was being treated for an enlarged prostate remain unclear. Prince William and Prince Harry are in regular contact with their father, and Prince Harry plans to travel to the UK to see King Charles in the coming days, according to statements from their offices. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sent heartfelt wishes for King Charles's speedy recovery, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he wrote.

While President Joe Biden's concern drew immense attention of global media when he said, “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.” Biden said he expected to speak soon with the King, “God willing” in Las Vegas when asked about the development. Amidst these discussions, the primary focus remains on Charles's health and his ability to fulfill his ceremonial duties.

On the other hand, following her successful abdominal surgery, Catherine, Princess of Wales, departed the hospital after dealing with abdominal issues. She had initially been admitted on January 16 for the planned surgery, with Kensington Palace announcing its success the following day. Although the specific details of the surgery remain undisclosed, a royal source confirmed to CNN that the procedure was non-cancerous. In the aftermath of the surgery, Princess Catherine and her husband, Prince William, have retreated from public appearances to prioritize her recovery. William and Kate had initially cleared their schedules of public engagements until at least Easter. However, Kensington Palace announced just hours before Charles' diagnosis became public, that William would resume his engagements later in the week.