Here’s What Sets Kim Kardashian at a Whopping Net Worth of 1.7 Billion

Kim Kardashian's life is not your "typical" rags-to-riches story, because her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was already in the public eye as O.J. Simpson's lawyer. Her first moment in the spotlight came through her stint as singer and actress Brandy Norwood's stylist in 2004.

She rose to fame after her solo appearance as a stylist on TV's The Simple Life, which also starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, from 2003 to 2006, as reported by Business Insider. She was a simple celebrity stylist and personal assistant. That was the inception of her career in the world of "entertainment."

She was Hilton's "own" closet organizer/punching bag/silent friend, according to The Daily Beast. But it wasn't this role that gave her overnight success. But it was her "sex tape" that catapulted her to fame, which even overshadowed her former employer (Paris Hilton). Since then, it's all history.

Kim possessed entrepreneurial skills ever since she was in high school. She once told Variety she worked at a boutique and also at her dad's office. She claimed that she discovered the e-commerce site eBay while still employed at Robert Sr.'s office and loved shopping.

Her first stint in business began there. She saw the online site as an opportunity to make revenue, so she called up a store, bought five pairs of Manolos for $700 each, and resold them on eBay for $2,500. She was obsessed with the returns, so she later sold clothes from her wardrobe that she no longer wore.

And now she is the most renowned richest celebrity. The American reality star of the (in) famous family drama The Kardashians is also a model, entrepreneur, and spokesperson whose net worth is $1.7 billion. She earns $50–80 million between her various endeavors and growing empire, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from the many brand endorsements that pay her a hefty amount, the money that majorly contributes to her net worth comes from two primary sources: KKW Beauty, a direct-to-consumer beauty product line, and her own brand, SKIMS, a shapewear company. The KKW Beauty line was launched in 2017 and generated over $100 million in gross revenue.

While SKIMS raised $154 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2021, and despite massive fundraising, the Hulu star remained the majority owner. Other factors that contributed to her "billionaire" tag include cash from reality television, endorsement deals, paid Instagram sponsorships, appearance fees, and a number of other smaller investments.

For instance, she earned a small fortune from royalties generated by the mobile game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood." The game was eventually downloaded more than 60 million times and generated $200 million in revenue.

The history behind Kim's love for retail dates back to 2006, when she and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, opened their first DASH store in their hometown of Calabasas, California. However, the sisters closed it in 2018, while the 42-year-old relied on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians to grab attention for Dash.

She admitted, "I was thinking this might not last very long, but we'll grow a great business and expand online," reported Variety. "I thought it would be great press. I didn't think it would turn into what it turned into." The show's massive success turned it into a phenomenon in the reality TV industry.

And now, Kim is a literal media mogul who has been running a profitable business empire, giving tough competition to her competitors.

