Here's How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Split Their Extensive Property Portfolio After Breaking Up

After almost two years, the divorce settlement between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was completed in the year 2022. The couple's astounding total of 21 properties came to light during the separation, and the distribution of assets, including child custody and the couple's various dwellings, was part of the arrangement.

The Daily Mail and E! News reported that Kim got 'multiple' properties in Hidden Hills, including the enormous $60 million mansion where she and Kanye's children reside, in addition to homes in Riverside, Malibu, and Idaho. West maintained properties in Malibu, Hidden Hills, Thousand Oaks, and Calabasas, totaling 300 acres. Additionally, he was able to retain a piece of real estate in Belgium and his childhood home in Chicago and Wyoming.

Kardashian and West's relationship ended after seven years of highly publicized marriage, followed by West's controversy-filled outbursts. They agreed to split physical and legal custody of their children and that West would pay $200,000 a month in child support to Kim. This also includes being partially responsible for their security and school expenses. Concurrently, they both decided not to pay spousal support.

Beginning their romance in 2012, Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014. However, their marriage was in shambles in 2020, when West was at the height of his public tantrums due to his contentious presidential campaign and his frequent and revealing tweets about his family and marriage. Kardashian made an unusual public statement at the time about his bipolar illness diagnosis, pleading with followers for 'compassion' and recognizing the 'complicated and painful' nature of their situation. His tweets at the time included accusations that Kris Jenner and Kardashian had attempted to 'lock him up,' and West said that he was contemplating filing for a divorce from his wife.

As per People, she revealed in an Instagram Story, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

She further stated, "Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Then, in February of 2021, after almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian sought a divorce from West. It was in December, months later, that she asked to be officially labeled single. In addition to reclaiming her maiden name, she requested that matters of child custody and property division be handled independently of her marital status.