Here's How Kanye West is Making His Four Children a 'Huge Priority' Since Returning to Los Angeles

Kanye West is an emanated rapper whose songs remain on par with the greatest artists such as Eminem, Tupac, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. West is also known for his brief appearance on The Kardashians alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian married for seven years before they divorced in 2022. After his devastating divorce, West went on to marry Bianca Censori and is in a loving matrimony with her. Recently, due to his hectic schedule the American Boy rapper was unable to meet up with his kids. But, it seems like he’s dedicated to making it up to them!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

West in particular is known to be a doting father and often spends as much time as he can with them. For West, co-parenting has been a tricky subject. However, he's doing his best to ensure he's there for his kids whenever they need him. According to sources speaking to The U.S. Sun, West has reportedly been seeing all four of his children: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago West even more frequently compared to before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The Flashing Lights singer was previously packed with securing deals for his growing business and settling into his new life with Censori, rendering him unable to spend ample time with his children. This new beginning of his also saw him abroad in places such as Dubai and Italy. Hence, since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been beyond thrilled to spend time with them.

North West Will Be Directing A Music Video For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s New Album “Vultures” 🎥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCEq19bodw — WhatsOnRap (@WhatsOnRap_) January 24, 2024

Furthermore, an insider speaking to the publication explained West’s circumstances and how he balanced a healthy relationship with his kids while overseas. The insider said, “Ye was traveling for months and did make an effort to fly his kids out to see him, but he’s made them a huge priority since coming back.” The insider continued, “At the minute he’s seeing them up to four times a week, he’s even doing the school run sometimes.” This insinuates that West is attempting to create more memories with his children while co-parenting with his ex-wife.

The insider also offered a glimpse into the lives of West and Kardashian’s children concerning spending time at their father’s house. The SKIMS mogul sends her children with a nanny to an old office located in Calabasas. Their children are usually at this office or his apartment with Censori.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Boland

As per the insider, the office is where “they spend time with their dad.” Whether or not West might increase the time he spends with them remains to be seen. For now, both he and his kids seem happy and accustomed to the way they enjoy their time as a family. Regardless of the many controversies West is involved in, the one thing he’s authentic about is his raw and genuine love for his beloved children.