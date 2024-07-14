Here’s How Joe Biden's Gatekeepers Hide the Aging President's Ailing Health in Public

Age may be just a number, but for President Joe Biden, this number has become a cause of extreme concern. The 81-year-old has shown signs of declining mental acuity like stumbling on stage, and missing cues, including his debate debacle with rival Donald Trump. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, his gatekeepers are consciously using tactics to hide the signs of aging.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

His inner circle in the White House has been working with POTUS for years concealing his cognitive decline from the public. The shocking new report revealed the commander-in-chief's "gatekeepers" consisting of senior advisers, Anita Dunn, Steve Ricchetti, Mike Donilon, Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal follow strict strategies so Biden's doesn't come across as unhealthy, so to speak.

For instance, they schedule early meetings when the president's energy levels and mental clarity are at their best. Meanwhile, they also ensure to not take unvetted questions in public forums and decline long-duration interviews with respected journalists to avoid the signs of exhaustion and mental depletion.

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

However, the closest allies are equally worried about Biden's physical stamina. His travel plans, speeches, and foreign meetings have been carefully watched over by the First Couple's inner circle and the Democrat has been stage-managed for years now, including his movements, interactions, and restricted media presence since his age has taken a toll on him.

Nonetheless, the oldest president in the history of the United States is standing firm in his decision to not quit and urged Americans, donors, and his party people that he's "fit" for the duty. However, he acknowledged that he lost some of his strength to age, admitting, "I know I am not a young man." Despite this, he was resolute in insisting that he "tells the truth."

If two weeks ago you said: “Joe Biden is in cognitive decline and is unfit to serve another term as president,” you were a partisan Republican. If you say the same thing today, you are an unnamed, high-ranking Democrat who wants Biden to step aside. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) July 7, 2024

Meanwhile, those who deal with him daily in the Oval Office said that he's often sharp, confident, and focused but there are moments when he seems to lose the train of his thoughts, jumbled up some words, places, and people, trail off mid-sentence and need rest to regain his mental clarity.

I don’t know what you did last night, but I spent 90 minutes debating a guy with the morals of an alley cat. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

But to avoid moments like the debate, his senior staff normally contact reporters/ journalists to ask what kind of questions they could expect. However, the WSJ revealed rarely any media person responds to that. Consequently, the team sometimes limits or outright turns down his media interactions like one of the most lucrative TV spots in the US, a halftime interview during the Super Bowl to avoid a negative perception.

The White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, said Kevin Cannard, a neurology consultant, has been working in the White House medical unit since 2012. He's the one who also examined POTUS and his reports didn't show "any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy," as per The Guardian.

On the contrary, Jacob Appel, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, told Politico, "Presidents' doctors have deceived the public going back to the early 19th century."