Here's How House Republicans' Upheaval Is Going to 'Punish Donald Trump' the Most, Predicts Mary Trump

House Republican Ken Buck recently declared he would retire early, and Mary Trump thinks her uncle former President Donald Trump has been severely impacted by this move.

Buck, a Republican from Colorado's 4th Congressional District has continually expressed dissatisfaction with his own party on key matters like whether to impeach President Joe Biden and providing assistance to Ukraine in fending off a Russian invasion. House Speaker Mike Johnson was taken aback by his choice of retirement, which would reduce the already slim Republican majority in the House, per Raw Story.

While Buck's choice is seen as hurtful to Representative Lauren Boebert, whose reelection plans are being thrown off by Buck's retirement, and Johnson, who now has to navigate a narrow majority in an already fractured GOP conference, Mary contended that the former president will "experience the most fallout from this latest House debacle," Newsweek reported.

The upheaval among House Republicans may make it more difficult for the business magnate to be reelected back to the White House in November, according to Mary's Substack piece headlined "OUCH: Buck Resigning Punishes GOP."

Let's not suggest Ken Buck is a good guy.



After promising not to vote an election denier into Speaker of House, he backed Mike Johnson – the guy who provided a legal framework for the insurrection.



Even so, his leaving Congress is

1) bad for his Republicans

2) really bad for… pic.twitter.com/JYLaYUHZoN — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 14, 2024

The GOP's "failure to legislate has serious implications," she said, including "punishing Donald." Mary wrote, "His leaving Congress is 1) bad for his party and 2) really bad for Mike Johnson and Lauren Boebert. So let's call it a win-win."

Mary contended that Buck's exit "shines a bright light on" some facts. "Each time a Republican like Ken Buck resigns or retires in protest, it shines a bright light on the fact that Republican leadership is willing to hurt the American people – by scuttling their own bi-partisan border deal or their cynical unwillingness to fund support for Ukraine in the hopes that Russia will help Donald steal another election," she wrote.

Ken Buck takes aim at Donald Trump after suddenly leaving Congress https://t.co/DEJhaNl1mR pic.twitter.com/G2GmXl6Ep2 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 12, 2024

"Swing voters and independents will take notice." She asked, "Imagine what Joe Biden could do in his second term if Democrats retake the majority in the House?" Once we've eliminated the fascists who keep trying to turn back the clock on our progress, we can go about the business of strengthening our democracy."

"No matter how desperate the schemes Republicans implement to help Donald out in November, they still have to face the music: all of us on election day."

Ken Buck just lit a stick of dynamite and threw it right into the middle of the House GOP caucus. pic.twitter.com/4ONGtmZcmH — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 12, 2024

Professor of political science at Columbia University Robert Y. Shapiro, however, told Newsweek that anti-Trump Republicans' criticisms have so far just "bounced off Trump" and that Buck is "just one more voice out there in the anti-MAGA world." But he issued a warning, saying that the former president's campaign would eventually suffer and that it would become clear whether or not "this has legs when voters are paying more attention as we get closer to November."

"But it could cumulatively add up closer to the election, with all of Haley's anti-Trump voters out there," he said.