Here’s How ‘General Hospital’ Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. Lost His Career by Endorsing Donald Trump

Antonio Sabato Jr. recently said that he was fired from Hollywood for supporting Donald Trump and that he now makes his income by operating construction equipment around Florida.

The actor said that ever since he backed Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, which was hosted in Cleveland, Ohio's Quicken Loans Arena, he has been shunned by 'The Hollywood elite.'

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, the star revealed, "If you disagree with the power of Hollywood about major key points in our country, it could get very dangerous. I think it's going to be like that for the rest of my life. But whether you disagree with me or not, you have to give some respect for someone who stands up to the bully. They tried to blackball me and to make sure I never work in this town again, but I will continue to work and make my path."

“You have to keep God close and keep moving forward” -@AntonioSabatoJr recounts being blacklisted for supporting the president pic.twitter.com/sKP96y0tsm — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2018

Sabato described how, after the dissolution of his marriage, he relocated with his family to Florida and began driving construction equipment instead of working on Hollywood movies. He added, "Nobody was hiring me in the Hollywood world but I needed to make enough money to survive to take care of my family. I pulled up my sleeves, put my ego in check and did what I had to do."

I used to LOVE Antonio Sabato Jr. He played Jagger in General Hospital and was in Janet Jackson's video 30 years ago. Knowing that he supports such a hateful administration makes him so ugly to me. In all honesty, right or wrong, I think a lot less of any Trump supporter.😔 https://t.co/kxQ4cv2bLW — The Honorable Arlis Green (@arlisgreen) July 27, 2020

One of the few actors who openly backed Trump in the 2016 election was Sabato Jr. His Hollywood career came to an end when his candidate won.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, he revealed, "I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive, and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know." Former Calvin Klein model Sabato said he was compelled to move from California to Florida.

Regarding his new construction job at the time, he stated, "I’m on the ground. I go on the job at two in the morning, and I’m making sure that the job is controlled and supervised by me. I’m in the car all day, driving, going through all the sites. Five days a week, nonstop."

Sabato has made several TV appearances throughout the 1990s, including the popular primetime series Melrose Place and the daytime serial operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful. He has acted in over 40 films, many of which were immediately adapted for television while still paying him a stable salary. He claims he doesn't regret it, but his choice to support Trump was a turning moment in his life—both politically and professionally.