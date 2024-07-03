Here's How Elon Musk Schooled Kamala Harris for 'Lying' on Social Media About Donald Trump

Netizens took note of Elon Musk's direct attack on Vice President Kamala Harris on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Tesla founder's tweet slammed the Vice President for her remarks against former President Donald Trump on the abortion ban. The scathing attack by Musk on Harris soon became viral. Harris had tweeted, "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide. President @JoeBiden and I would do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom." The tweet was followed by a flag that noted, "President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Musk shared Harris' tweet captioned, "When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?" on July 1, over X. Another social media user @EdKrassen quipped, "There is a solid reason why Trump isn’t on here." To which Musk responded by writing, "There would probably be some pretty funny community notes tbh " Another user @catturd2 supported Musk by writing, "The mask is off. The liars are being exposed. It's glorious to watch in real-time." @Sassafrass_84 opined, "The Democrats constantly lie. When have they ever told the truth? At least on X now, the truth is being exposed. Every other platform censors the truth, so they continue to get away with it. This is why I encourage people on other platforms to join x. They're in a bubble and need to leave it. It's an information war."

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

User @VoteBidenOut wrote, "I brought attention to this lie by humiliating Kamala Harris last night. Now Elon Musk is publicly calling her out. We are making a huge difference," lauding Musk. While user @Bubblebathgirl condemned Harris and Democrats by commenting, "Politicians like Kamala Harris don’t care about what works or not. She just does whatever she wants without consequence. That’s the same mentality that’s ruined all Democrat-led cities." Others like @ArtCandee differed on the matter and commented, "Trump said repeatedly that he wouldn’t overturn Roe v Wade and look what happened. Spare me." @RicFarrah1 supported the claim writing, "He supported overturning RvW. The SCOTUS followed the Constitution and sent those decisions back to the states. Catch up."

There is a solid reason why Trump isn’t on here. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 1, 2024

According to the LA Times, during his first presidential debate against President Joe Biden, had asserted that he would not sign a nationwide abortion bill. "I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade, and moving it back to the states. Now the states are working it out," Trump said.

Elon is fact checking Kamala Harris… 😂 😂🤣 👇 pic.twitter.com/FErq9dkqC9 — I'LL BE BACK!!! (@DavidYeshua4) July 1, 2024

"What happened is we brought it back to the States and the country is now coming together on this issue. It’s been a great thing," the 78-year-old added as he agreed that in case of health risks of mother, sexual violence and incest abortion shall be legitimized.