Here's How Donald Trump's Lawyer, Alina Habba Lives a Very 'Lavish Lifestyle'

5 Telltale Signs That Point to Alina Habba's Lavish Living

Attorney, Alina Habba's rise to prominence began with her pivotal role as Donald Trump's lawyer. In 2021, she stepped into the limelight when tasked with defending Trump against a defamation lawsuit by Summer Zervos. As mentioned by Nicki Swift, her journey since then has been a rollercoaster, marked by victories and setbacks in high-profile legal battles. Yet, beyond the courtroom drama, lies a tale of opulence and controversy. Here are five tell-tale signs of Habba's lavish lifestyle fueled by Trump's paychecks.

1. Flying in a Private Jet





Habba's Instagram flaunts her love for private plane travel, often aboard Trump's aircraft. On October 22, 2022, she shared a video boarding the Trump Organization's Boeing 757 and captioned it "#MAGA, Texas...Here we come!!!" Followed by glimpses of the plane's interior and photos with Trump, she advocated, "Make America Texas Again." Additionally, on July 1, 2023, she showcased herself and friends, Siggy Flicker, Vicki Rocco, and Dena Chernansky, in front of Trump Force One and captioned it "South Carolina Rally."

2. Fancy Vacations

Habba often indulges herself in lavish getaways. According to The Daily Mail UK, March 2024 marked her 40th birthday bash on an exclusive Caribbean island, St. Barts. Originally impeded by the president's NYC criminal trial, the subsequent delay, granted her passage. Reveling in luxury, her circle frolicked in private pools overlooking the ocean, indulged in boat excursions, and dined at lively locales. Siggy Flicker's Instagram showcased their escapades, complete with matching 'Habba Nice Day' sun hats. Flicker praised Habba's genuine spirit, urging the festivities onward.

3. Partying It Up

Habba's love for parties is well-known. Her grand trip to St. Barts was followed by more celebrations hosted by friend Siggy Flicker at the illustrious Mar-a-Lago resort on March 30, 2024. Notable guests, including Trump and family, graced the event. Flicker, avidly capturing moments on Instagram, hailed Habba's generosity and loyalty. The event dazzled with Hermès-inspired décor and a cake adorned with legal motifs. With extravagant flair, Habba's birthday bash epitomizes luxury and camaraderie, leaving an indelible mark on attendees.

4. Private Glam Sessions

Habba, amidst her high-profile duties as Trump's attorney, enjoys the occasional private glam sessions. Beyond the glitz of private jets and luxury, she tackles lawyerly tasks with dedication, pausing for a lavish prepping routine with her glam team. Documented instances on social media showcase her hair and makeup artistry before significant appearances. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, it's undoubtedly a premium experience. Yet, she remains resolute that her appearance doesn't overshadow her legal prowess, affirming her competence amid the glamour.

5. Loves herself some expensive handbags

Trump lawyer Alina Habba at Mar-a-Lago holding a $70,000 Hermès Croc Birkin bag pic.twitter.com/LIPGRYblAw — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 12, 2024

In March, Habba sparked buzz by flaunting a dark red Hermès Croc Birkin, valued at $70,000. However, reactions were mixed. Critics questioned the bag's worth, jesting if it housed a car, while skeptics doubted its authenticity. The Birkin was just one of the many gems in Habba's lavish collection. In June 2023, she celebrated Siggy Flicker's birthday with a chic black leather Chanel. Flash forward to March 2024, Flicker shared an Instagram snap, both sporting matching Chanel tote bags on a getaway. Litigation meets high fashion where luxury bags aren't just accessories but statements of opulence and camaraderie.