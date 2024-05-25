Here's How 'Controversy' Plays a Major Role in Making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stronger Than Ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has weathered many storms over the past six years. Their bond has been strengthened by the controversies they have faced together. The couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on May 19th. It marked another milestone in their journey as partners and as parents. Their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 was a seismic shift that rocked the monarchy.

However, this bold move allowed them to break free. It actually helped them live more authentically on their own terms. While their exit strained family ties, Harry maintains hope for reconciliation. Not just with his estranged father, King Charles III but also his brother. The relentless criticism never took a break in their life, whether it's about Markle's wardrobe choices or Harry's revelations in his memoir Spare. Yet, the couple have fostered a loyal fanbase defending them against disparagement.

As Harry reflected, their life often mirrors "a soap opera where everyone else views you as entertainment." He reflected on how the relations have been with his family, saying, "I felt really distant from my family, which was really interesting because of so much of how they operate is about what it looks like rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold, but it also felt cold," as per E! News. The scrutiny has been relentless, but they've risen above it through steadfast solidarity.

Their life in California city marked a fresh start for them. It blessed them with the privacy and freedom they wanted for so long. Technically they still bear their royal titles. But their day-to-day lives have transformed entirely. Their children Archie and Lili can experience childhoods sheltered from the spotlight. This escape from the royal fishbowl has allowed Harry and Markle to redefine their roles as public figures on their terms. Throughout the tumult, their commitment to philanthropic endeavors has remained constant. Their laser-focus on advocating for mental health, women's empowerment, and other humanitarian causes provides purpose.

Their 2022 Netflix docuseries shone light on the prejudices and challenges they've confronted, further galvanizing supporters globally. Body language expert Darren Stanton asserts their connection has only intensified. "They've overcome a lot and always have each other's backs," he observes. "The fact they have been through so much together has made their connection even stronger." Despite the vitriol, their deep rapport and engaged eye contact exude strength. From nervous groom to empowered family man, Harry's evolution alongside his wife is palpable. Though stripped of his official titles, he prioritizes his chosen family wholeheartedly.

As he told Michael Strahan, "everybody who has a large family, a family that you've been born into, there becomes a point when the family that you've created...becomes the priority over the family that you were born into." He further explained the choices made, "was very hard. But that was my thinking and the process in which I went through," as per ABC News.