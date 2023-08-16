Here's How Beyoncé Perfectly Manages Running Her Empire and Motherhood

Even though Beyoncé is a well-known celebrity, she is no different from the rest of us when it comes to parenthood. The Grammy-winning singer lives with her husband Jay-Z and three children: Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6.

When she's not busy being Queen Bey, she loves nothing more than spending time with her family. Even in the best of circumstances, working mothers have obstacles, and the Break My Soul singer recently acknowledged that she finds it difficult to strike a balance between running her business and being present for her family, including her husband and children, as per Hello! Magazine.

Also Read: When Madonna Got a Big Shout-Out From Beyonce At Her New Jersey Concert

For ELLE’s January 2020 issue, @beyonce offers a rare opportunity for fans: Full access. In an intimate #AMA session with her #Beyhive, the superstar opens up about motherhood, self-care, and her new #IVYPARK x @adidas partnership. #BeyoncexELLE https://t.co/dx4Fm5m4PM pic.twitter.com/D7i7pH8X4L — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 9, 2019

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she told Elle back in 2019. "Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."

The singer discussed her life as a mother and performer in the documentary Homecoming, and she also acknowledged that juggling both is “a lot,” demonstrating that at the end of the day, she is a human with struggles and difficulties just like the rest of us, reports Showbiz. “Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a 6-year-old and of twins that need me and giving myself creatively and physically it is a lot to juggle.” She added, “It’s not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight — I have children, I have a husband. I have to take care of my body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumi & Sir Carter (@twinscarter)

Also Read: Beyoncé' Ensures Fans' Safety, Pays DC Metro $100,000 To Keep Running Late After 2-Hour Concert Delay

Beyoncé spent a lot of time practicing for her Coachella performance in 2018, but she still managed to make time for her children. “My mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children. What people don’t see is the sacrifice. I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children,” Beyoncé said in the Homecoming documentary.

Beyoncé says motherhood changed her definition of success: https://t.co/i8gMuOy3Ku pic.twitter.com/nLA5KLaPes — ESSENCE (@Essence) December 9, 2019

Also Read: Beyoncé Says This Iconic Girl Band Inspired Her to Achieve Stardom, Fame and Success

Things are changing now. Blue Ivy, all grown up, is now tagging along with her mom to shows, rocking out with her! The 41-year-old, obviously very proud of Blue, shared pictures from her performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, one of which was a precious shot of her and her oldest daughter sharing a mommy-and-me moment while performing the songs MY POWER and Black Parade, reported Instyle. "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she wrote alongside the adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo performing on stage with absolute confidence!

At the #GRAMMYs, Beyoncé gave a showstopping performance celebrating motherhood https://t.co/FhfCahGkRA pic.twitter.com/lzCw0BEAfg — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2017

References:

https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/499899/beyonce-parenting-challenge-blue-ivy-twins-rumi-sir-revealed-in-own-words/

https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a29999871/beyonce-ivy-park-adidas-interview/

https://www.instyle.com/beyonce-proud-mom-blue-ivy-renaissance-tour-7508268

More from Inquisitr

‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Called Out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds for Rudeness, Immensely Praising Beyoncé

Queen Beyonce’s Diva Demands on Tour Includes This Bizarre Object, You Will Never Guess What It Is