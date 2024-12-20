Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nigeria Trip Just Didn't Sit Well With King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria earlier this year, in May, didn't sit well with the royal family. According to a royal expert, the visit, which included customary elements of a royal tour like school visits and meetings with wounded soldiers, has deeply angered Prince William and King Charles III. Despite having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, the couple's conduct during the trip—the timing and nature of their engagements— raised eyebrows. So, let's dissect why the trip purportedly became such a major issue.

King Charles' Reaction

HM King Charles III pic.twitter.com/3W6IMSArAf — Lady Cecily Neville (@LadyCecilyNevil) December 17, 2024

As per the New York Post, author and royal expert, Tom Quinn, disclosed that the couple's journey confirmed Harry's family's worst fears. Quinn explained, "[Its] everything you might expect from an official Royal visit was there - the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude [was] designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit."

Harry and His Wife's Visit Was Personal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate to charities in Nigeria to assist flood victims after the Duchess revealed she is 43% Nigerian. pic.twitter.com/AA4AyadCnA — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 26, 2022

During their trip to Nigeria, Harry and Markle did not represent the UK Government. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, emphasized that since the couple are no longer senior royals, it should be clear that they are not on official business. As reported by Daily Mail, he said, "It's great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one. So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their program. They are not representing the work of His Majesty's Government on this visit."

Harry and Markle Didn't Sing the National Anthem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Abuja, Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xM3SShBhWG — Top Naija Life (@TopNaijaLife) May 10, 2024

Mirror reported that Harry and Markle also faced criticism for not singing the British national anthem during their visit to Nigeria, with many considering it embarrassing. Royal butler, Paul Burrell, said, "This was not a royal visit. At royal visits, they play the national anthem. Why was the national anthem played at their visit? It wasn't a royal visit, they didn't sing the words to it. I'm not sure Meghan knows all the words to it. I'm sure Harry does. But they didn't. And why didn't they? And why did they play the national anthem? You know, I just think it's a mess."

Harry Was Inspecting Troops

Prince Harry at Brigade of Honour at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.



Nigerian Armed Forces has 230,000 members across three service branches. Nigeria joined the Invictus Community of Nations in 2022 becoming the first African country to join.#HarryandMeghaninNigeria pic.twitter.com/NnWClRxGT2 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 10, 2024

While in Nigeria, Harry was observed inspecting troops at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja despite having his military titles revoked three years ago. Footage from the event captures Harry being welcomed with a ceremonial performance before proceeding with the inspection. Charles made the call to strip his son of these titles when Harry officially withdrew as a senior member of the Royal Family in 2021. Critics condemned Harry's choice to inspect the troops, labeling it as cringeworthy, according to the Mirror.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.