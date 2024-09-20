Here's Exactly What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did in Nigeria that Angered King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria has resulted in a controversy within the British royal family. According to a royal expert, the visit, which included customary elements of a royal tour like receptions, school visits, and meetings with wounded soldiers and the disabled, has deeply angered Prince William and King Charles. Despite having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, the couple's conduct during the trip has stirred significant unrest among senior royals, and the timing and nature of their engagements have raised eyebrows. So, let's dissect why this trip has purportedly become such a major issue.

King Charles' Reaction

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

As per the New York Post, author and royal expert Tom Quinn disclosed that the couple's journey confirmed Harry's family's worst fears, sparking fury in both William and Charles. Quinn explained why Charles was angry and said, "Everything you might expect from an official Royal visit was there - the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit."

Harry and His Wife's Visit Was Personal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Esiebo

During their trip to Nigeria, Harry and Markle did not represent the UK Government. Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, emphasized that since the couple are no longer senior royals, it should be clear that they are not on official business. As reported by Daily Mail, he said, "It's great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one. So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their programme. They are not representing the work of His Majesty's Government on this visit."

Harry and Markle Didn't Sing the National Anthem

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Esiebo

Mirror reported that Harry and Markle have faced criticism for not singing the British national anthem during their visit to Nigeria, with many considering it embarrassing. Royal butler Paul Burrell said, "This was not a royal visit. At royal visits, they play the national anthem. Why was the national anthem played at their visit? It wasn't a royal visit, they didn't sing the words to it. I'm not sure Meghan knows all the words to it. I'm sure Harry does. But they didn't. And why didn't they? And why did they play the national anthem? You know, I just think it's a mess."

Harry Was Inspecting Troops

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Esiebo

While in Nigeria, Harry was observed inspecting troops at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja despite having his military titles revoked three years ago. Footage from the event captures Harry being welcomed with a ceremonial performance before proceeding with the inspection. Charles made the call to strip his son of these titles when Harry officially withdrew as a senior member of the Royal Family in 2021. Critics condemned Harry's choice to inspect the troops, labeling it as cringeworthy, according to the Mirror.

This article originally appeared on 5.25.24