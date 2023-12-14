Here's Everything To Know About Xochitl Gomez, the Winner of DWTS Season 32

In a dazzling Dancing with the Stars season, Xochitl Gomez, the 17-year-old powerhouse, emerged victorious alongside her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, in the recently concluded season 32. Gomez's dynamic performances captivated audiences as she clinched the title of the year in the dance reality show.

However, only a few know that the actor has already made an impression in Hollywood. One of her notable achievements includes her MCU debut in the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released in 2022. Portraying the role of America Chavez, who possessed the ability to navigate the multiverse, won many hearts back then. Gomez's portrayal of America, a queer Latina raised by two mothers, marks a significant milestone as the MCU's first Latina LGBTQ+ character.

Before her Hollywood triumphs, Xochitl rose to fame in the first season of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, where she portrayed Dawn Schafer. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts arising from her role in Doctor Strange 2, she had to bid farewell to the beloved show ahead of its second season, reports SEVENTEEN. Gomez's versatility extends beyond the big screen and showbiz, as she has a hidden talent and expertise in martial arts.

While discussing her role in Doctor Strange 2, Gomez openly discussed her past with dyslexia. "I get the slides and go over them because I have dyslexia, so in order for me to not fumble around, I have to really actually know the material," she shared with People Chica. With her father hailing from Mexico, she grew up immersed in Mexican influences, which also makes her bilingual. She shared while talking to PEOPLE Chica, "My parents speak Spanish at home, so I feel like I’ve lived in both worlds, and that has shaped who I am as a person."

Post her remarkable win Gomez acknowledged the importance of a dance partner who can emote the required expressions into a complete act. Expressing her gratitude Gomez wrote on Instagram, "Just now waking up and it’s crazy to think that last night Val and I won the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy. I’m forever grateful for my journey on Dancing With the Stars and to whoever made the decision to pair Val and I together. @valentin you inspire me so much, you’ve made a huge impact on me. You have shown me respect, care, and love combined with work, determination, and focus- yet you made sure I had the most fun possible. And thank you to @jennajohnson for supporting me and allowing me to form close friendships with your family. I will miss dwts so so so much! I’ll be back next season and sit in the audience in admiration for the next cast. ♥️🏆🪩 #teamxv"

