Here's Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's Iconic $17 Million Rhode Island Holiday Home

Taylor Swift's lavish real estate home in Rhode Island has been making waves ever since the case of littering was slapped on her. However, the pop icon's luxurious lifestyle is worth taking a look at. Back in 2013, Swift made waves when she acquired an impressive 11,000-square-foot estate for a staggering $17.75 million—a purchase she purportedly made entirely in cash per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Built in 1930, the mansion radiates opulence with its seven bedrooms, numerous fireplaces, and a picturesque pool area offering breathtaking vistas of the 700-foot shoreline along Little Narragansett Bay. Once owned by American composer and socialite Rebekah Harkness, whose dynamic existence served as the muse for Swift's hit song The Last Great American Dynasty, this extravagant property holds a notable position in history. The lyrics go like this, "Holiday House sat quietly on that beach. Free of women with madness, their men, and bad habits. And then it was bought by me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

The Rhode Island beach mansion expands a major 5.23 acres, the estate features an expansive back patio and a magnificent pool. Before Swift's ownership, the mansion had been in the possession of the oil heiress for over three decades. Although Swift and Harkness never met each other yet the socialite has had a great influence on the songwriter.

In a 1965 interview, Harkness confessed her disdain for convention, "All the sensible things I've tried to do have turned out to be a mess, so I decided, 'Why not do what I want?' I'll be so disgusted with myself when I'm 70 if I haven't done anything with my energy, talent, and money. I like to see the money used. I don't think you should hoard it."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, Swift remarked, "I've done that much research on this house and this woman. There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen. I had a marvelous time ruining everything."

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid have undoubtedly become familiar with the estate, frequently attending Swift's star-studded gatherings as part of her exclusive inner circle. The latest buzz surrounding Hadid's alleged relationship with actor Cooper has intensified curiosity surrounding Swift's Rhode Island estate. Sightings of the pair at notable locations, such as a popular venue in New York's West Village and their return from a weekend excursion to Rhode Island, have sparked speculation.

According to insider sources, Swift warmly welcomed the duo, affirming that her doors are always open for their use. Following her usual generous demeanor, Swift has purportedly welcomed her friends with open arms, offering her residence as a sanctuary for the potential couple. Situated atop the highest point in Watch Hill, the luxurious eight-bedroom estate, also referred to as High Watch or Holiday House, offers unparalleled views and over 700 feet of exclusive beachfront.