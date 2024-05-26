Here's Donald Trump's Pick for Where He Wants to 'Live and Retire' - And Locals Love It!

Former President Donald Trump revealed his retirement plans during a weekend trip to Dallas. The Republican leader was in Texas to deliver a keynote speech at the NRA National Convention. "I want to move to Texas and I want to retire in Texas...a lot of people are moving to Texas," Trump said amid thunderous applause from the crowd following the National Rifle Association's endorsement on Saturday.

As per The Daily Mail, although it's unclear if the 2024 GOP frontrunner meant what he said, it is interesting to note that he made 18 trips to the southern state while in office and 13 more since losing the 2020 election. As per NBC News, the National Rifle Association is officially supporting Trump over President Joe Biden. Explaining the dangers of a Biden win, he warned, “We will have…death and destruction like we have never seen before.” Additionally, Trump urged the audience gathered at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that “Gun owners must vote...We want a landslide.”

At NRA, Trump announced after his next Administration, he wants to move to Texas and retire. Trump a Texan? I’ll roll out a welcome mat. Howdy Mr President! — Peggy Venable (@pvenable) May 18, 2024

“We can’t take a chance on Joe Biden winning,” Trump added. Getting ambitious during his speech, Trump floated the idea of him occupying the White House for a third term. “You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” Trump asked as per Politico.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The audience responded, “Three.” Trump recently also told Time Magazine, “I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve for four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil." Subsequently, he wrapped his address by urging the gun owners to vote. “The endorsement of the proud patriots of the NRA. These are great patriots. These are great people. We’re going to do things like nobody can believe,” Trump said. “Let’s be rebellious and vote this time, OK?”

"We now must beat the NRA..." –Joe Biden



Joe Biden wants to "beat the NRA" because the NRA and our millions of members are the only force standing in his way of dismantling our Second Amendment. We will never let this happen.



Come and take it, Joe. #StateofTheUnion pic.twitter.com/L20j9H8W0m — NRA (@NRA) March 8, 2024



An alliance of 50 Olympic athletes and prominent figures from the gun business, known as 'Gun Owners for Trump', was also announced by Trump's campaign. In response, 'Everytown for Gun Safety', a prominent gun control advocacy group, slammed the ex-president for his stance on gun safety. “In between meandering rants about Al Capone, the President of France, and golf handicaps, Donald Trump once again made clear that he is all in on the NRA’s politically toxic agenda of undoing the life-saving progress we have made on gun safety under President Biden,” John Feinblatt, the group’s president said. “As his first term showed us, we must believe Trump when he says that he will do nothing to protect our communities from gun violence if re-elected.”