Here's Dissecting 5 Troubling Rumors About Donald Trump Jr.'s Love Life

5 Major Romance Rumors That Have Defined Donald Trump Jr.'s Love Life

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

Donald Trump Jr.'s romantic entanglements have kept the gossip mills churning for years. A case in point: there was the explosive affair he allegedly had with Aubrey O'Day while he was still married to Vanessa Haydon. It was such a mess that even Ivana Trump got involved. Then came the whispers of Don Jr. treating Haydon like a 'second-class citizen' financially. And who could forget the allegations of racy photos and love letters exchanged between him and O'Day? His father, Donald Trump, reportedly tried to save the marriage, advising Don Jr. to 'knock it off' with O'Day. But the divorce happened anyway. Suffice it to say, the Trump family's personal lives make for one dramatic soap opera. So, let's look at the nitty-gritty of the same.

1. Donald Jr.'s Alleged Affair with O'Day

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Tasos Katopodis (R) Photo by Michael Tran

Don Jr.'s rumored affair with O'Day was a huge scandal that even got his mom, Ivana, involved. In 2018, reports claimed Don Jr. fell for O'Day when she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. A source said he told O'Day he'd split from his wife, although other sources said Haydon didn't want a divorce. Another bombshell rumor emerged when sources claimed O'Day and Donald Jr. had rendezvous in multiple cities and wrote love letters for each other. However, when Haydon found out about the affair in 2012, she reportedly tried to stop it by calling O'Day with her kids present. She 'went gangster,' as one insider put it, as per Page Six. While this may have ended the affair, O'Day struggled to move on, calling Don Jr. her 'soulmate' in 2022. She expressed dismay at his transformation into a fierce defender of his dad's politics, saying, "I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic."

2. Donald Trump's Attempt to Salvage His Son's Marriage

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool

Donald was apparently upset he couldn't save his son's marriage to Haydon. Sources said Donald tried getting them to stay together longer, but Haydon filed for divorce in 2018 after 12 years. Ex-aide Omarosa Manigault claimed she saw racy photos/texts between O'Day and the younger Trump. She also said Donald once told Don Jr., "You got to get some a-- like that," about a fling but warned him to 'knock it off' with O'Day. After Haydon's split request, Donald reportedly wanted them to try counseling first, as per The New Zealand Herald. But the divorce went through anyway. There were also rumors Haydon disliked Don. Jr's controversial tweets. Overall, despite Trump's efforts as a 'marriage counselor,' the divorce happened nonetheless.

3. Was He Cheap?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool

Donald Jr. and his now ex-wife sparked a romance shortly after meeting. His father introduced them twice at one event, forgetting the first introduction. Their sparking romance led to an engagement. However, their marriage soon became mired in controversy, starting with rumors swirling about the supposedly free ring Donald Jr. gave to Haydon, which eventually led to accusations of being a 'cheapskate.' As their relationship progressed, friends of Donald Jr. even claimed he treated his ex-wife poorly, allegedly giving her little financial support and relegating her to a 'second-class citizen' status. Allegedly, Haydon relied on her mother financially. However, her spokesperson denied this.

4. Dad Apparently Disapproved of Don Jr.'s Relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

According to reports, the former President was not very happy about his son Donald Jr.'s relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. A source claimed that Donald Sr. found Guilfoyle attractive. It was said that he may have wanted to pursue her himself. Another aide said Donald could differentiate between "attractive women on Fox who have a little bit of substance" and "those who will be derided as airheads," implying he viewed Guilfoyle as the latter. Tensions were evident when Guilfoyle attended a White House party, upstaging Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, leading to a request for Don Jr. to clear his guests. "The president made it known that Guilfoyle wasn't welcome to join the family at Mar-a-Lago," two associates said, as per Intelligencer. Ivanka fueled discord rumors by cropping Guilfoyle out of a wedding photo. Later, she claimed it was a 'terrible mistake.'

5. Kimberly Guilfoyle Seems to Overshare Don Jr.'s Preference in the Bedroom

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Guilfoyle allegedly shared a little too much when she once said to Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine, "I love taking care of Don...making coffee, cooking, doing laundry, and caring for our home." However, author Michael C. Bender claimed in his book that Guilfoyle overshared intimate details, "liked when she wore a cheerleading outfit and was a 'naughty boy' when she 'let him out of his cage,'" as per Nicki Swift. One fundraiser said Guilfoyle owned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume). But O'Day, Donald Jr.'s ex, stated, "If I ever showed up in an outfit...he would literally make fun of me." She also added, "That's just not his type."