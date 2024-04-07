Here’s All the Family Milestones That Will Bring Princess Kate Joy Amid Cancer Treatment

These Family Milestones That Will Bring Princess Kate Joy Amid Her Recovery

After weeks of rumors about her health, Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in a personal video statement last week. As the Princess of Wales prepares to undergo a round of preventive chemotherapy, it is more crucial than ever that she is surrounded by the royal family, including her husband Prince William, her children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The princess received a great deal of support from the public, and she thanked them for their good words after making her news, per Hello! Magazine. Since King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer, it is a very tumultuous time for the royals. Thankfully, the Princess will have a lot to look forward to throughout her treatment and recuperation in the upcoming months. Here are a few of the moments that will make her happy:

1. 15 April – James Middleton’s 37th Birthday

James Middleton is celebrating his 37th birthday this month! This is a truly exciting time for Kate, who has always shared a very close bond with her brother. James posted a heartfelt note along with an old photo of him and his sister from when they were younger, assuring her that her family will be with her as she deals with cancer. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you, too," the caption read.

2. 23 April – Prince Louis’ Sixth Birthday

At the end of the month, the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child will be six! Well-known for his playful public appearances and cheeky facial expressions, he'll definitely lift his mother's spirits as she heals. Judi James, a body language specialist, exclusively discussed Kate's relationships with each of her children with Express.co.uk back in March 2023. James revealed that the princess looks “her most relaxed as a parent” with Louis, who seems to “bring smiles, playfulness and joy into all four of their lives.”

3. 29 April – 13th Wedding Anniversary With Prince William

The royal couple got married in the wedding of the decade 13 years ago, and royal fans are sure they'll celebrate in a low-key, if not romantic, manner. With her significant other, for whom Kate expressed particular gratitude in her cancer announcement video, Kate is bound to find joy. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," Kate said in the video.

4. 2 May – Princess Charlotte’s Ninth Birthday

Princess Charlotte, the third-in-line to the throne is soon entering double digits, and it's apparent that she's already maturing into a young woman. Her ecstatic father did say she was pure joy when she was born. “It’s been fantastic. She’s been a little joy of heaven,” he described her before praising his lovely wife. “It’s fantastic having a little family and I’m so thrilled. Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I’m very proud of her.”

5. 6 May – 1 Year Since the Coronation

A year has passed since the country flocked to Westminster Abbey to witness the grandiose coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Kate will have a ton of memories to look back on. A royal source was told the day before the ceremony that the future queen and her children were overjoyed with the coronation, per ELLE. “She said, ‘They're [the kids] very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect.’ She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it.”

6. 20 May – Pippa and James Matthews’ Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Nearly seven years have passed since Pippa, Kate's younger sister, married James Matthews, a former race car driver and hedge fund manager, in a wedding held at St. Mark's church in Englefield. Maybe Princess Kate can give Pippa some wise counsel, given that her own marriage to Prince William has endured for 13 years. Kate is quite close to her sister, and she broke royal tradition once to have her serve as her maid-of-honor, a role that typically does not feature in British royal weddings, per Brides.

7. 21 June – 44th Wedding Anniversary of Kate’s Parents

The princess is very fortunate to have a very supportive family, and so her parents' wedding anniversary will be an important event for her to experience comfort and joy amid this difficult time! "I think the real anchors in her life are her parents, and her brother James and her sister Pippa," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight. "While you certainly don't see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background. They are absolutely fundamental."

8. 23 June – Michael Middleton’s 75th Birthday

Kate's father's birthday is yet another joyful event for the princess, who is very close to her father. The doting dad is no stranger to handling her daughters' crises, with the most endearing gesture he's ever made being photographing her first child so the new parents Kate and William wouldn't be stressed by the paparazzi frenzy. Thanks to this arrangement, the new parents were able to enjoy a stress-free garden picture session without the interruption of an extended professional shoot.