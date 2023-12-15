Here’s All About Tom Cruise’s Beautiful New 36-Year-Old Russian Girlfriend He Is Besotted With

At a party in London's Mayfair, Tom Cruise was seen canoodling with socialite Elsina Khayrova the daughter of a well-known Russian MP. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Mission Impossible star has been courting the 36-year-old socialite, who is also the ex-wife of a wealthy diamond trader. Witnesses described Cruise as "besotted" with his dance partner after he and his companion were seen dancing and getting close at a Mayfair party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

One witness told the outlet, "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her. He spent most of the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women." The partygoers allegedly approached Cruise for photographs, but he politely declined each time. Eventually, the DJ had to announce that Cruise did not want to be photographed. His relationship with Khayrova is his first since his public divorce from actress and third wife Katie Holmes fifteen years before. He was briefly connected to Hayley Atwell, his co-star on Mission Impossible, but their connection was never verified.

Tom Cruise (61) is allegedly dating Russian socialite, Elsina Khayrova (36). pic.twitter.com/CGbAUSu28e — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) December 13, 2023

Khayrova divorced Russian diamond mogul Dmitry Tsvetkov last year after ten years of marriage, but their breakup led to a contentious High Court dispute that was only resolved a few months ago. During the summer, their divorce made news when a judge presiding over their legal struggle referred to her as "dishonest." Throughout their court appearances, a number of disagreements surfaced, including Khayrova's accusation that she had been misled about the value of her collection of £1 million expensive handbags. Tsvetkov, her ex-husband, may have retained the property after the divorce since he still lives at their Surrey estate. It is unknown at this time if she owns another house in the city or resides in one of their properties in central London. In November 2004, Tsvetkov entered the UK under the Highly Skilled Migrant Programme. He was granted a British passport in 2010, and Khayrova is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

On the other hand, after starting a courtship in April 2005, Cruise and Holmes got engaged in June of the same year. After welcoming their daughter in April 2006, Cruise and Holmes were married in November 2006 in a ceremony held in Bracciano, Italy. This was their only child together. In June 2012, Katie filed for divorce from Tom, and in July of the same year, they finalized their agreement with a settlement. Although Cruise and Holmes have not discussed their divorce in public, Holmes had previously hinted that she didn't regret being married to the Mission Impossible actor. She once said in an interview, "I never really look back. I just approach life [taking] it one day at a time. I’m really excited about where I am right now. I’ve had some really wonderful creative experiences. I’m just really grateful."

