Here's a Peek into King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Life of Luxury

The Lesser-Known Details of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Over-the-Top Lifestyle

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

King Charles III received a fortune that would make Midas blush— Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and other properties that can fill a Monopoly board. Let's take a look behind the velvet curtain at the eye-watering wealth, clever investments, and lavish amenities that come with wearing the British crown. Their life is packed with the world’s best, from food to jewelry to cars, and so much more. Here’s a list of the most luxurious things they own, have received, and will pass on to the next generation.

1. Royal Residences and Palatial Luxuries

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Buckingham Palace, with 775 rooms, exemplifies royal splendor. However, King Charles and Queen Camilla prefer the cozier Clarence House. "Charles is no fan of 'the big house,' as he calls Buckingham Palace," a royal insider told the Daily Mail. Nonetheless, the palace's amenities are mindblowing. A secret swimming pool, constructed in 1939 for Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, provides a secluded refuge. There's even a movie theater, a jewelry store, and a doctor's office. Over 1,000 servants attend to their every need. But the royal real estate portfolio goes much beyond Buckingham Palace. Charles controls a $25 billion empire. Windsor Castle is worth $743 million, while Prince William and Kate Middleton's house, Kensington Palace, is worth $630 million. The historic Tower of London stands at $1.1 billion. Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth spent her final days, is worth $118 million. Sandringham House in Norfolk adds another $77 million to the tally. Hampton Court Palace, though unoccupied, is a $1.2 billion jewel in the crown.

2. Royal Duchies: The Crown's Golden Geese

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool

For 70 years, Charles enjoyed the blessings of the Duchy of Cornwall. This enormous land provided him with a substantial income. In 2007, it grossed £16.3 million. By 2022, the number had risen to £23 million. The money went towards his royal duties, charities, and personal staff. But it also funded a luxurious lifestyle. Fancy automobiles, tailored outfits, and exotic vacations were all commonplace. As King, Charles has a new prize— the Duchy of Lancaster. The royal estate is valued at a whopping £647.6 million. It spans thousands of acres across England and Wales. In his first year as King, Charles pocketed £27 million from this source alone. The Duchy's riches have sparked controversy. Charles's inheritance of the Duchy of Lancaster brings him into an age-long tradition of benefitting from bona vacantia, The Guardian reported. This means he profits from the estates of those who die without heirs.

3. Fashion and Transportation Fit for Royalty

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool

Charles is a style icon in his own right. Esquire named him the best-dressed royal since King Charles II. His tailored suits often come from Gieves & Hawkes, a bespoke British designer. Burberry, another favorite, held a Royal Warrant under Charles' patronage. Queen Camilla is no slouch in the fashion department either. She favors brands like Bottega Veneta, BVLGARI, and Chanel. British designer Anna Valentine is credited with elevating Camilla's style over the years. "What is important to the Queen is the same as what's important for millions of women— to feel comfortable and confident and always look appropriate," said couturier Fiona Clare. The King's garage is equally impressive. His collection, valued at £6.3 million, includes some truly remarkable vehicles. There's the 1970 Aston Martin DB6, a 21st birthday gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Now worth at least £2 million, it runs on bioethanol. Two Bentley limousines, gifts for the Queen's golden jubilee, are part of the fleet. A rare 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, one of only eight made, sits alongside a 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V. The collection also boasts a 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, another jubilee gift to the Queen.

4. Lavish Gifts and Priceless Jewels

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

When you are king, presents take on a completely different meaning. During a 2024 visit to France, the royal couple enjoyed a £400,000 lobster feast with President Emmanuel Macron. For Charles' coronation, The London Tea Exchange presented him with the world's most expensive tea, valued at £1.4 million. The King is similarly generous. Prince George's first birthday was celebrated with a Victorian-style 'Shepherd's hut.' To celebrate Queen Camilla's 77th birthday, Charles reportedly handed her a rare piece of jewelry from Queen Elizabeth's collection. Speaking of jewelry, the Crown Jewels, now in Charles' care, are a treasure trove beyond imagination. Over 100 objects and 23,000 gemstones make up this priceless collection. The Imperial State Crown and Queen Mary's Crown are just the tip of the iceberg. The collection is valued between £3 billion and £5 billion. But that's not all. Charles likely inherited much of Queen Elizabeth's personal jewelry, including about 50 tiaras. Queen Camilla, too, has an impressive collection. Some pieces are believed to be from the late Queen's stash.

5. Royal Investments and Inherited Wealth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

King Charles' riches are not limited to palaces and jewelry. He has a sizable investment portfolio, too. Queen Elizabeth left him £43 million in Financial Times Stock Exchange shares. His personal investments are as outstanding. The Duchy of Cornwall, Charles' former private estate, spent millions in firms around the world. The King's art collection, both personal and Crown-owned, is another form of investment. With over 7,000 artworks and 450,000 pictures, it's a cultural and economical treasure trove. Queen Camilla's wealth, while not on the same scale as her husband's, is still substantial as she was born into privilege. Her family's seven-bedroom country home, The Laines, was sold for $3.5 million. Her maternal grandparents also left her £500,000. Today, her net worth is estimated at $5 million.