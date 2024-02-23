Here's a Look at Six Impressive Royals From Around The World Who Live Interesting Lives

Six Royals From Around The World Who Live Interesting Lives

No matter where in the world a royal family is from, everyone is captivated by their lifestyle. Numerous royal dynasties, both historical and contemporary, have had an impact on a region's literature, art, and culture. Few of these aristocratic families' members decided to keep quiet and pursue their careers in peace. These are a few of the most well-known royals who have led prosperous lifestyles while avoiding the spotlight.

1. Naz Osmanoglu

Nazım Ziyaeddin professionally referred to as Naz Osmanoglu, is an Anglo-Turkish comedian who is a member of the Ottoman Empire's erstwhile governing dynasty, the Imperial House of Osman. Following the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1924, his family was forced into exile. Prince Nazim is an actor, comedian, and TikTok star who was raised in Dubai and the UK. "In a way, my stage name is not being a prince. I'm only known as a prince off-stage. I always thought it would get in the way. I thought introducing myself as 'Prince Nazim Ziyaeddin Nazim Osmanoglu' was a bit much, so I didn't do it," he had exclusively told Insider in 2021. Every month, he hosts a comedy night at Hoxton's The Courtyard Theatre.

2. Prince Rostislav

Born in America, Rostislav Rostislavovich Romanov is a Russian royal who works as an artist in the UK. He belongs to the Romanov family who were executed during the peak Russian Revolution in 1918. The Russian Imperial dynasty that ruled previously was called the House of Romanov. Without using his lineage title the Russian royal calls himself an "artist who strives to capture the beauty and strangeness of the world and beyond" on social media. "Sometimes I think that the surviving Romanoffs are the world's best-kept secret – I have been told so many times that the Romanoff family have all perished during the Revolution," Prince Romanov told Insider in a 2020 interview. He is also the great-grandson of Grand Duchess Xenia. "A prince is judged on how well he personifies a code of conduct that is deeply traditional and conservative ... a prince cannot push boundaries. I will not always get it right, but I am committed to trying,' he concluded. "It highlights the conundrum at the core of the dual identities of artist and prince."

3. Sophie Winkleman

English actress Sophie Lara Winkleman also known as Lady Frederick Windsor is wed to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Prince Michael of Kent and second cousin to King Charles III. While living in LA the British royal landed herself a part opposite Ashton Kutcher in Two and a Half Men in 2011. "People in my business in America didn't know anything about it, because they'd just see 'Sophie Winkleman' on the sheet and I'd go and do the audition and then get the job or not," Winkleman told Insider during an exclusive in 2021. "And they didn't find anything out about me. They just knew me from my acting, which was quite important to me." After moving back to London in 2013 Winkleman continued her career without using any royal entitlement. She is also part of various philanthropic causes associated with the British royal family, "I can only speak from personal experience, but when I first went to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen for the Christmas lunch, she was incredibly welcoming and kind," Winkleman said of the late Queen Elizabeth II. "I've only had positive, caring, warmth from all of them."

4. Princess Miriam

Miriam Ungría y López who is also known as Princess of Tarnovo is a jeweler and gemologist from Spain. Before starting her own company, MdeU, in 2014, she worked as the Director of Fine Jewellery for the Spanish company Carrera y Carrera. As per Town and Country Magazine, the aristocrat is now married to Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad the first cousin of the Jordanian King Abdullah II. She was first married to Bulgaria's Prince Kardam and her jewelry brand mainly focuses on creating precious tiaras. The Spanish royal previously told Insider in a 2020 interview, "People know me by Miriam de Ungría, and "MdeU" stands for the family name. Changing my name would have been like throwing away so many years of work and expertise," she said. "I thought, 'How can I act as though the last 24 years never existed?' "It's true that maybe I was not so much known internationally as a designer, but in Spain in the jewelry world if I was known it was by my single name."

5. Prince Kunle

Born into Nigeria's governing Arugbabuwo house, Prince Adekunle Adebayo Omilana, also known as Kunle. He is known for establishing more than 20 years ago the now-defunct Inspiration TV, the first-ever 24-hour Christian television network in Europe. He now owns Wonderful Media in London. Prince Kunle was so discreet about this family that his wife Princess Keisha did not know anything about it. "And when you hear, 'princess,' well, all moms call their daughters princess," Keisha had exclusively told Insider in a 2020 interview. "So that's what I thought she (his mother) was saying. But then we sat down and she told me the story of who her son was, what his name means, where he comes from, and I was just like 'oh my goodness.'"

6. Prince Nikolaos

Greek King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Denmark, who ruled Greece from 1964 until 1973, had three children: Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark is their third son. He is the nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, was born Prince Philippos of Greece, and the Greek and British royal dynasties are closely related. Prince Nikolaos is widely known as a famed photographer, he also worked at Fox News in New York in 1995 while keeping his identity a secret. "Nobody knew, apart from the director of course. It was great, I was treated just like anybody else," Nikolaos exclusively told Insider in a 2020 interview. "When they found out, they had formed their opinion of me, good or bad, one way or the other, but it wasn't influenced by my background. Which is how it should be," Nikolaos added.