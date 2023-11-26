Here's A Look At Seven Famous Feuds Donald Trump Had With Celebrities

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brandon Bell

Former president and 2024 hopeful, Donald Trump has always invited controversies with his consent jabs on rivals and celebrities. As per The Hill, he has been seen making scathing remarks against Hollywood A-listers and media journalists. Below are some classic examples of his verbal spats that became the eye of the storm during his presidency.

1. Robert De Niro

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

The Godfather star, Robert De Niro, never misses an opportunity to shade the Republican leader. He views the former president as “evil” and “a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics”. As per The Guardian, De Niro called out Trump saying: “I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men. I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, and the utter banality of their cruelty. Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one.” During the Cannes premiere of Killer of the Flower Moon, De Niro made it a point to show his detest for the 2024 presidential hopeful: “It’s the banality of evil. It’s the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about. but I’m not going to say the name,” De Niro, a vocal critic of Trump said. “That guy is stupid,” he added. “Imagine if you’re smart. Even Hale was smart in many ways.” As per CNN, Trump criticized the Joker actor with a series of tweets back in 2018, “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to (sic) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

2. Bill Maher

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jesse Grant

HBO host Bill Maher is currently praising Trump for being a strong contender in the 2024 presidential race. As per The Daily Beast, “Trump is killing it—not just within the party, but he’s beating [President Joe] Biden heavily too,” Maher alleged on TV. As per The Hill, a frequent Trump critic, Maher mentioned that he does feel intimidated by the political leader at times: “I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the Real Time host said. “And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.” Trump has always criticized Maher for being a "radical left maniac" for his views. “I was afraid for my wellbeing. I thought I could wind up in Guantánamo Bay. I think I still could. He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me,” Maher said of the former 45th president.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Justin Sullivan

Former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Trump started as business friends and ended up becoming tough rivals. As per People, Schwarzenegger made a surprise cameo on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2007. Trump then refers to the former governor as a "great friend" in the episode. He also donated $10,000 to Schwarzenegger's reelection campaign in the same year. Schwarzenegger replaced Trump as host of the reality show in 2015 when the former announced his first presidential run. However, in 2016 the Terminator actor refused to endorse Trump and voted for his friend, Ohio Governor John Kasich, by a mail-in ballot. Following the season debut of The New Celebrity Apprentice, which included the Expendables actor, Trump tweeted that the show's ratings were declining and that Schwarzenegger was "destroyed." To which Schwarzenegger responds by wishing Trump the best of luck with “the people’s work.” The verbal spat between the two has been on ever since.

4. Chris Wallace

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool

Fox News host Chris Wallace and Trump had the most controversial interview in 2020, “I don’t believe in polls because I see the fakest polls I’ve ever seen, but that poll is a 64% thing, which surprised me," the Republican leader said during the interview. The two discussed everything from President Joe Biden to the COVID-19 virus and every time Trump made a ridiculous remark about the same, as per CNN. Trump later called out leftist Wallace in a tweet: "Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews? It’s a whole new ballgame over there!"

5. Debra Messing

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In 2019, Trump came up against Will & Grace actress Debra Messing for destroying his donors. As per Politico, Messing made a public plea for a list of Trump donors in Hollywood and disparaged black voters. In 2020, she wrote and then deleted a viral tweet against Trump while calling him “a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal” before mentioning that she hoped he became “the most popular boyfriend to all inmates.” As per The Hill, Messing later apologized for her actions after receiving severe backlash for her insensitive words.

6. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Larry Busacca

Chrissy Teigen is known to write anti-Trump tweets throughout his presidency tenure, in 2023 the White House urged the social media platform to remove controversial tweets from her timeline, as per Forbes. In 2019, then-President Trump criticized the model calling her “filthy mouthed” and her musician husband, John Legend “boring” in his tweets. “Now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise,” Trump wrote. “Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy-mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.” As per The NYTimes, Legend jumped into the conversation saying: “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — Anybody — will praise you,” he said. “Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

7. Taylor Swift

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Taylor Swift joined in as an anti-Trump voice after witnessing unrest in Minneapolis in 2020. “We will vote you out in November,” Swift tweeted back then while adding that he had “stoked the fires of white supremacy and racism his entire presidency.” Swift's tweet became her most-liked post on Twitter in a matter of hours after gaining over a million likes. As per CNN, following the death of George Floyd, a black man seen on camera pleading that he was having trouble breathing while a white police officer was holding him down with his knee, Trump posted a controversial tweet saying: “These Thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

