Here's a Look at 10 Celebrities Who Confessed to Smoking Weed

It can occasionally be forgotten that marijuana usage was once a very covert activity to be kept hidden from the public eye, especially with the buzz around CBD in the health and beauty sectors and the growing global movement towards drug legalization. One surprising cultural force for legalization has been the rise in the number of loud celebrities who smoke marijuana, even if proponents of medicinal marijuana and instructors in the cannabis sector have played a major role. Here are some of the famous faces who have influenced the weed culture in the modern world and spoken openly about their addictions.

1. Snoop Dogg

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone

According to People, Snoop Dogg once confessed to taking a few drags during a visit to the White House, he narrated the incident while appearing on GGN podcast in 2014. "In the bathroom. Not in the White House, but in the bathroom," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "I said, 'May I use the bathroom for a second?' and they said, 'What are you gonna do? Number one or number two?' and I said, 'Number two.'"[It was] the CIA. Or the FBI. The alphabet boys. So I said, 'Look when I do the number two, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right.' They said, 'You know what? You can light a piece of napkin. I said, 'I'll do that.' And the napkin was this," he said, gesturing to the blunt he was puffing on. In an interview with Vibe in 2017 he admitted to smoking responsibly, "None of my kids drink, but smoke … responsibly," he said. "I try to be an example, try not to be hypocritical. How can I tell them not to when I do? It's just the way that I do, I do it very respectfully."

2. Miley Cyrus

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mauricio Santana

Miley Cyrus admitted to smoking weed to relieve work stress during her Hannah Montana days. "At one point, again, it went from — it was school — then it went from, you know, 'How much weed can I actually smoke and still play a teenage superstar on the Disney channel?'", she told Joe Rogan on his show in 2020. The Flowers hitmaker also revealed that she went to interviews completely stoned while appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, "You, without knowing it were kind of the reason for [quitting]," Cyrus told Fallon. "Because I've always been very stoned on your shows. Remember the last time I was here, I think I was dressed as like a bunny rabbit and then like a cat? There's a reason for that — I was high." "I stopped smoking because to sit here and to talk about what I'm doing I wanted to be really clear because I'm actually the most passionate about what I'm doing with this record," Cyrus continued. "This record for me at this moment is the most important album that I've ever made and so I wanted to make sure I'm super clear about the way I'm talking."

3. Pete Davidson

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Pete Davidson has been very open about his struggles with substance abuse, the comedian has preferred to address his issues by checking into rehabs quite often. He recently confessed to being addicted, “It’s all I have left,” he said about marijuana according to the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f – – king all the pills and all that s – – t,” he added. “All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.” “There was no way I could stop,” Davidson told radio host Howard Stern in 2018 according to People. “I was like somebody has to put me in a house where there is literally nothing” Davidson continued. “I had too much access.” “I don’t want to feel like this,” he added before explaining that marijuana helps calm his nerves and health issues. “I have Crohn’s disease, so it helps more than you can imagine,” he said. “There was a point where I couldn’t get out of bed. I was 110 pounds and so I just love smoking weed.”

4. Lady Gaga

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Lady Gaga openly smoked pot during a live show in Amsterdam in 2012, the next year she confessed to being addicted to marijuana in an interview with Elvis Duran on the Z100 Morning Show. "I was living on a totally other psychedelic plane, numbing myself completely, and looking back I do see now that some of it had to do with my hip pain. I didn't know where the pain was coming from so I was just in a lot of pain and very depressed all the time and not really sure why," she said as per People. “I have been addicted to it and it’s ultimately related to anxiety coping and it’s a form of self-medication and I was smoking up to 15-20 marijuana cigarettes a day with no tobacco,” Gaga added. “I’ve been addicted to various things since I was young. Most heavily over the past seven years. A friend gave me this term, ‘I lily pad from substance to substance,’ because I get to a point where I can’t go any further with one substance so I move to another.”

5. Seth Rogan

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre

Seth Rogan compared his addiction to weed with coffee, “My daily ritual starts very simply with both cannabis and coffee. Much like weed, coffee is something that people drink on their own, but also socially with friends and work people,” said Rogen. “Again, like weed, it is an ingredient to create and enhance a situation or an experience," according to Forbes. In 2023 during an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, Rogan revealed that he liked smoking pot daily, “Yeah, for sure. I smoke weed all day, so I would imagine it would be worse if I didn’t." “Yes, I smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old maybe,” Rogen said, adding: “And I’ve been very productive in that time.” He went on to add, “It only makes my journey through this life more comfortable, more palatable, easier to process, easier to manifest the things that I want to do, exactly how I would be trying to do the same things in my life without shoes on or without my glasses on or without a jacket on,” the Kung Fu Panda actor said. “That is what it would be like for me to do it without smoking weed.”

6. Woody Harrelson

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown

As a member of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws advisory board, Woody Harrelson promotes the legalization of marijuana use. The group aims to guarantee the product's quality and safety for consumers while also legalizing marijuana usage among adults in a responsible manner. Despite claiming to have stopped smoking marijuana in a 2017 interview with Vulture, Harrelson acknowledged picking it back up in a 2019 interview with Esquire. "Yep, I did quit," he said "For almost two years. No smoking, no vaping. And then I ran into [Willie Nelson] and that was that." He continued, "See, everybody thinks of Willie as a model of progressive thinking and virtue, and he is, but he’s also got an evil side. Eee-vil. Now, Willie never felt too good about me quitting. And he kept trying to get me to not quit. We’d be playing poker and he’d pass me a vape pen, and I’d say, ‘Willie, man, I don’t do that anymore.’ And he’d act surprised like it was news to him—every time, just as surprised as he could be."

7. Bella Thorne

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Pont

Bella Thorne confessed to becoming a weed addict at a young age, "When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset," she told the LA Times in 2018. "I thought it was the devil's lettuce." She continued, “The Daily Mail will be like, ‘Bella must have been out partying last night’ because they got a photo of me not wearing makeup with acne,” she says. “They’re like, ‘She looks really tired out. Maybe the drugs are really wearing on her skin.’ … I get so mad. So are you telling every kid with cystic acne that they must be a heroin addict? I think they think I take serious drugs, and I’m just smoking weed.”

8. Wiz Khalifa

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rapper Wiz Khalifa told Vice in 2017 that marijuana helped him become more creative while making new music. "Smoking just helps to free my mind, slow my thoughts down, and think about everything not only in a more poetic way but in a more creative way in general," he said. "Just taking my realest ideas and being able to put [them] on paper. It just makes it more vivid. And like I said, I'm able to just relax and be free. I like to smoke before, during, and after I'm making music." He admitted to rolling six joints everywhere, "My main ritual is to roll out six at a time. I've been doing that ever since I met Snoop. He was like, this is just the thing to do. You always gotta have six rolled. So as soon as I wake up, I roll six of them. When I get to the studio, I roll six. If I show up to a video set, I gotta have six of 'em rolled. And that's when I start."

9. Kendall Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

"I am a stoner," Kendall Jenner said during one of the episodes of Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast in 2020. "No one knows that, so that's the first time I've ever really said anything out there." According to Hola Magazine, her answer was in response to a series of rapid-fire queries on the episode. The specific question being, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?” To which Kourtney Kardashian instantly called out her younger sister's name, “Kendall,” and the former Victoria's Secret model agreed. She, however, refused to further elaborate on the usage of marijuana.

10. Kate Hudson

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Kate Hudson affirmed that she got into the habit of smoking weed from her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Hudson discussed the subject back in 2015 while appearing in one of the episodes of Watch What Happens Live. She also admitted to making joints with her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days co-star Matthew McConaughey, according to Elle. "I've never been a major smoker, but I think America's view on weed is ridiculous. I mean - are you kidding me?" she said as per Radar Online. "I'm not talking about being stoned all day, though. I think if it's not used properly, it can hamper your creativity and close you up inside."