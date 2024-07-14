Here's a List of the Top 10 Costliest Celebrity Divorces

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

While celebrity divorces are not significantly different from common divorces, the thing that sets them apart is the large sums of money as well as assets that they part with. This becomes even more complicated when either of the partners or both are famous or extremely wealthy. Meanwhile, experts at EvenBetGaming conducted a comprehensive study to analyze and rank the most expensive celebrity divorces in history. Below are the 10 most costly celebrity divorces of all time including the staggering costs and intricate legal battles.

1. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates ended their 27-year marriage with a high-profile divorce in 2021. While talking about the decision, Melinda said, "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," as reported by PEOPLE. In a joint statement, they said, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." Their divorce is the costliest ever, with a $76 billion settlement. Adjusted for inflation, it’s worth $87.6 billion.

2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos

On January 9, 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos revealed their decision to part ways. On his X account, Jeff wrote, "I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents," as reported by Town and Country Magazine. With a staggering $38 billion settlement, now equivalent to $45.3 billion, Jeff and MacKenzie’s divorce ranks second on this list. MacKenzie also stands out as one of the wealthiest women on the list, boasting a net worth of $40.6 billion.

3. Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

In 1999, after 21 years of marriage, Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein decided to part ways. According to the study, their divorce settlement, adjusted for inflation, is valued at a whopping $7 billion. Meanwhile, as reported by PEOPLE, talking about the couple, a longtime friend said, "They were a reclusive couple. They had a tight group of friends and were very quiet people." Following the divorce, Jocelyn stayed away from the public spotlight, although she has faced multiple legal challenges in the years since.

4. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch shared 31 years, making it Rupert's longest marriage. The couple parted ways in April 1998 and finalized their divorce just two months later. Speaking about the divorce, Anna said, “I thought we had a wonderful, happy marriage. Obviously, we didn’t… I don’t want to get too personal about this… but [he] was extremely hard, ruthless,” as reported by The Independent. They ended their marriage with a $1.7 billion settlement, which comes up to $3.1 billion when adjusted for inflation. This hefty sum places their split at the fourth place.

5. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially filed for divorce in 2021, although the cracks in their marriage had started showing years before. As reported by PEOPLE, talking about the decision, Kardashian said, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself." Their divorce ranks fifth among the most expensive, with settlements totaling $2.8 billion.

6. Adnan Khashoggi and Soraya Khashoggi

Adnan Khashoggi, the flamboyant Saudi arms trader, skyrocketed to immense wealth during the 1970s and 1980s, showcasing luxury that dazzled even in those times. This Saudi billionaire entrepreneur and arms dealer held the record for the world's costliest divorce settlement for nearly two years. Although their divorce proceedings began in 1974, it wasn't until 1979 that Soraya Khashoggi filed her lawsuit, according to CNBC. Their divorce is ranked sixth, with their settlement amounting to a hefty sum of $2.8 billion.

7. Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone, the Formula One billionaire, divorced his wife Slavica Ecclestone after she left the Kensington residence as indicated by The Standard. The Ecclestones, who were together for 24 years before the marriage failed, are known to live a very simple lifestyle even though they were extremely wealthy. The couple met for the first time in 1982 at the Italian Grand Prix where Slavica was working as a model, and they got married in 1984. Their settlement of $2.4 billion, puts Bernie and Slavica’s divorce at the seventh most expensive celebrity divorce in history.

8. Bill Gross and Sue Gross

Bill Gross, the renowned bond investor, went through a very rough time in his personal life when he was divorcing his wife Sue Gross. Sue accused Bill of vandalizing their California mansion, killing the plants, and throwing dead fish into the vents. Bill, on the other hand, claimed that Sue came at him with a silver thing which may have been a knife, as reported by Business Insider. After 32 years of marriage, their split resulted in a $1.6 billion settlement, ranking them eighth on the list of the most expensive celebrity divorces.

9. Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn

Elaine Wynn first met Steve Wynn during their college days, marrying him in 1963. They parted ways in 1986, only to rekindle their relationship five years later. Their second marriage eventually ended in divorce once more in 2010. Talking about their divorce, Steve said, "The instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement," as reported by Town and Country Magazine. They stand ninth on the list with $1.4 billion in settlements.

10. Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall's 2012 divorce marks the conclusion of this list, with a staggering $1.3 billion settlement, according to OK! Magazine. The couple's journey began at Continental, where Harold met Sue Ann, who was working as an attorney and holding various executive positions. They married in 1988 without the protection of a prenuptial agreement. When Sue Ann filed for divorce, she demanded half of the wealth Harold had amassed during their 26-year marriage, as reported by Business Insider.