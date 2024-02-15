Here’s 6 of the Most Infamous Fights in Reality TV History That Shocked Viewers

Reality TV Rumbles: 6 of the Most Infamous Fights

Image Source: Youtube | Top: (Left to Right): Vanderpump Rules, Love is Blind | Bottom: (Left to Right): Jersey Shore, Keeping up with the Kardashians

Reality television has undoubtedly become a staple in modern pop culture, capturing audiences worldwide with its mix of drama, arguments, bombshell revelations, and scandalous fights. From iconic franchises like Keeping Up With The Kardashians to longtime-loved classics like Jersey Shore, these shows have delivered some of the most memorable and drool-worthy scandals on reality TV that left viewers wanting more. Have a look at these 6 jaw-dropping physical and verbal fights that have unraveled on reality television over the years.

1. Chrishell vs. Christine and Mary, Selling Sunset

As per the sources of Prestige, the tensions between Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and Mary Fitzgerald reached a high point during Mary’s wedding. What merely started as a conversation about relationship timelines quickly peaked into a heated confrontation, with Christine throwing insults at Mary and Chrishell caught in the middle. To worsen the situation Chrisell backstabbed Christine and revealed to Mary what she labelled her. In the episode, it was seen that both of them broke into another fight which intensified the situation.

2. Jax and Frank in Vegas, Vanderpump Rules

When the SUR crew headed to Las Vegas to celebrate Stassi’s birthday, tensions bubbled up between Jax Taylor and Frank. Jax’s past relationship with Stassi added fuel to the fire, leading to a battle that left everyone shaken. Jax arrived at the party uninvited insulted Frank and labeled his relationship with Stassi a “pawn” Stassi, the birthday girl was not at all pleased with the comments and was clear at her stand which resulted in a heated argument among the three.

3. Kim Kardashian Vs. Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With The Kardashians

One of the most iconic fights in reality TV history happened between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Kim’s kickass reaction to Khloe’s comments about her new Bentley resulted in a purse-swinging brawl that shocked fans. Kim overheard Khloe’s comments which resulted in the now known iconic moment of her throwing her purse at Khloe. “Don’t be f****g rude!”, Kim yelled at the top of her voice. Ans she did not stop there and continued to hit Khloe with her bag.

4. Kim and Kourtney Fight Over Work Ethic, Keeping Up With The Kardashians

In another iconic Kardashian showdown, Kim and Kourtney fought over their work ethics. The argument quickly turned physical, with water bottles flying and punches thrown, leaving their relationship in shambles. Kourtney yelled, “You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally fuck you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f-k up! Change the narrative in your mind! I work my f-g ass off. If I didn’t want to work my ass off, and I did want to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f-g fine.”

5. Sammie Vs Jwoww, Jersey Shore

Sammie Giancola and Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley indulged in a brutal physical showdown. What simply started as a confrontation over Pauly’s behavior escalated into a chaotic fight that left the house in a mess. The fights took a great chunk of screen time and became more dramatic as time passed. The fight included punches and throwing bottles in the kitchen and then the hall and what not. The fight stemmed from Sammie questioning Jennie about a conversation related to Pauly’s drunken behavior.

6. Diamond Vs Carlton, Love Is Blind

Diamond and Carlton's engagement took a dramatic turn when Carlton revealed his bisexuality. The ensuing argument, filled with hurtful remarks and thrown engagement rings, sparked a heated debate among viewers about love, acceptance, and communication. Carton asserted, “I’ve been very concerned with Diamond and her backlash. I want to make it very clear that the woman that I fell in love with, I never felt that she was biphobic, homophobic, or that she wouldn’t love me. I was just afraid that we would have some issues that we would have to work through.”