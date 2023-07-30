Here Is What Harry Styles Did Before He Became Famous as a Singer Adored by His Dedicated Fans

Harry Styles' journey from a regular teenager to a global pop sensation has been nothing short of remarkable. But before becoming a singer, he had his own share of struggles. The British heartthrob first captured the world's attention in 2009 when he auditioned for The X Factor and joined the band One Direction per The List. Alongside his bandmates, Styles experienced unprecedented fame and success, releasing five hit records and touring extensively around the world. Here's what Harry was into before becoming successful.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

Also Read: James Corden Cheers On Buddy Harry Styles at His Final 'Love on Tour' Show in Italy

When Styles joined One Direction at just 16 years old, he admitted, "Everything was really new and exciting and I didn't know how long everything was gonna last. It kind of became like: 'Woah, how long can we keep this going?' because I really didn't expect any of this to happen," said the singing sensation and As It Was hitmaker. Interestingly, if fate had taken a different turn, Styles might have led a very different life. Before his music career took off, Styles had a regular job as a teenager, working at the W Mandeville bakery in his hometown of Holmes Chapel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Earning £6 ($7 approx) per hour, he was just like any other teenager looking to earn some pocket money. Even after attaining international stardom, Styles showed his humility by revisiting the bakery while filming his band's documentary in 2013. His former boss, Simon Wakefield, praised him as the "most polite member of staff" they ever had, and customers adored him even before his rise to fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Harry Styles’ Mother Anne Twist Has a Successful Career With a Net Worth of About $2 Million

Despite his teenage job and aspirations to be a physiotherapist, Styles chose the path of a singer and joined One Direction. He recalled that during career day at school, he was advised against pursuing physiotherapy due to limited job opportunities, leading him to choose music instead, as per Capital FM. Fortunately, this decision proved to be the right one, as he has achieved immense success in the music industry. Despite the challenges of fame, Styles now feels more comfortable expressing his true self, thanks to the support of his devoted fans. In the past, he experienced immense pressure to avoid mistakes and always perform flawlessly. However, the love and acceptance from his fans have created a safe space for him to grow, learn, and embrace his individuality.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Helene Marie Pambrun

Also Read: Here’s Why Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s Budding Romance Has Left Everyone Wondering: "No Secret"

"While I was in the band," he told Rolling Stone in 2019, "I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong. I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, 'What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?' Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."

References:

https://www.thelist.com/755686/heres-what-harry-styles-did-for-work-before-one-direction/

https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/music/1522755/one-direction-harry-styles-interview-career-eternals

https://www.capitalfm.com/artists/harry-styles/career-job-physiotherapist-florist-one-direction/

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/harry-styles-cover-interview-album-871568/

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Pens Heartfelt Message After Emotional End of ‘Love on Tour’: “Look After Each Other”

Harry Styles and His Band Wear Shoes Customized with Love on Tour Logo to Commemorate Final Act