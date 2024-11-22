7 Non-Political Beliefs of Donald Trump That Have Left People Scratching Their Heads

7 Oddities That Define a Polarizing President-Elect, Donald Trump

Donald Trump sits down for a conversation with Tucker Carlson during his Live Tour. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

In the grand scheme of American politics, where Donald Trump is often seen as an unstoppable force, there’s a peculiar flip side to the man who aspires to lead the nation again. Beyond his bombshell speeches, controversial comments, and political bravado, Trump harbors a bunch of peculiar habits and beliefs that, if not for his presidential ambitions, might have been dismissed as charmingly idiosyncratic. For what it is worth, these unconventional and odd perspectives provide insight into Trump's multifaceted personality.

Exercise Will Destroy People

Donald Trump during the Launch of Trump Steaks in New York, United States. (Image Source: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

In a world obsessed with fitness, Trump stands out as a unique creature. He seemingly views the human body as a battery, where the energy used equals energy lost. Trump once told The New York Times Magazine, “All my friends who work out all the time, they’re going for knee replacements, hip replacements—they’re a disaster.” Funnily enough, this is in contrast to his younger days. “You’ve got to take care of your body and stay healthy, you don’t want to be a liability. You don’t want to become somebody’s patient," the President-elect is known to have once said.

2. Funnily Enough, Germs Are Worse than Exercise

Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024 in Pittsburgh. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

Trump’s germophobia is well-documented— from calling handshakes ‘barbaric’ to revealing an inclination for straws and utensils to avoid direct contact. He asserted, “One of the curses of American society is the simple act of shaking hands, and the more successful and famous one becomes the worse this terrible custom seems to get. I happen to be a clean-hands freak. I feel much better after thoroughly washing my hands, which I do as much as possible.” As per Fox News, Trump also spoke about McDonald's fish sandwiches. “I’m a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace where you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”

3. Imperfection is Apparently Unacceptable for the Ex-Prez

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney)

Trump’s fixation on appearances goes beyond the political stage, as per Politico. Former casino executive Jack O’Donnell once recalled Trump’s loath for imperfections. “Depending on his mood, a stray cigarette butt on the carpet or an employee’s scuffed shoe could provoke a fearful tirade, always accompanied by a string of expletives...To image-obsessed Donald, a loosened tie was the sign of a sloppy mind.” However, the real estate mogul's obsession with perfection did not extend to his personal life. Trump wrote in his 1991 book, Surviving at the Top, “My marriage, it seemed, was the only area of my life in which I was willing to accept something less than perfection.” Interestingly, he was having an affair with Marla Maples when he penned these thoughts.

4. Trump Thinks Sleep Puts One at a Disadvantage

Donald Trump during an event on protecting America’s senior citizens in the East Room of the White House on April 30, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump, a self-proclaimed insomniac, has long advocated for minimal sleep as a competitive advantage. He told Playboy, “I don’t sleep more than four hours a night.” In another interview, he asserted, “I’m a guy who lies awake at night and thinks and plots.” Trump once also explained, “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours. I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.” He advised, “Don’t sleep any more than you have to, I have friends who are successful and sleep ten hours a night, and I ask them, ‘How can you compete against people like me if I sleep only four hours?’”

5. Hair is Hugely Important for the Republican Frontrunner

Donald Trump at the launch of the test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov 19, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brandon Bell)

As per the aforementioned Politico piece, Trump’s hair has been a subject of public fascination, with the media dedicating articles to his unique comb-over. “The worst thing a man can do is go bald.” he once said. In 2011, during an interview with CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight, the host once questioned, "Well, it’s probably the most famous hair in America, isn’t it?” To the same, Trump replied, “I guess it is.” Furthermore, there also exist stories of Trump cutting off his cashmere sweater rather than messing up his hair during a photoshoot.

6. Trump Thinks Asbestos 'Got a Bad Rap'

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020, in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

In a startling departure from the scientific consensus, Trump has expressed positive views on asbestos, a substance known to cause severe health issues. He said, “I believe that the movement against asbestos was led by the mob because it was often mob-related companies that would do the asbestos removal. Great pressure was put on politicians, and as usual, the politicians relented. Millions of truckloads of this incredible fire-proofing material were taken to special ‘dump sites’ and asbestos was replaced by materials that were supposedly safe but couldn’t hold a candle to asbestos in limiting the ravages of fire.”

7. Isolated Billionaires are People Too — And Trump Could Relate

Donald Trump walks off stage after a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Trump has openly identified with the eccentricities of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes' later years and 'even, to some degree, identified with the latter.' Trump wrote in his 1991 book, “To many people today he symbolizes weirdness; he is probably doomed to be remembered as the guy with the long fingernails and the wild hair. That’s a shame, because here was a guy who at one time was movie-star handsome, a certified billionaire, and a genius in several fields. Hughes had it all, and judging by the number of beautiful ex-girlfriends who are still writing books about him, he seemed, for a while at least, to be living life to the hilt. Yet the pressure of being a larger-than-life figure was so mind-boggling that it gradually drove him crazy.”