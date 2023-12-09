Here Are The Top 4 Moments When Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Posts Left Her Fans Shocked

Khloe Kardashian Shocked Fans with These Posts

Like the other members of the Kardashian family, Khloe Kardashian is one of the most celebrities in the world. Repelling online bullies is nothing new for the youngest Kardashian, particularly on her Instagram page. Khloe doesn't hesitate to share pictures of herself with her brood or strutting about in racy clothes, garnering millions of likes on social media. However, some of her posts have caused followers to take a second look, and they have been eager to offer their thoughts. There are several Instagram photos that Khloe should have given more attention to before posting, ranging from awkward positions with her sister to appearances like Photoshop disasters. Here are 4 of such photos:

1. Khloe's Fingers Once Looked Freakishly Long

Khloe Kardashian posted pictures of herself with a brown boot and silver outfit in January 2022. The Instagram post caption read, "Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago." Despite the post's mild content, fans quickly focused on Kardashian's very long fingers, which were further accentuated by her nails. "The fingers are so scary," an observant fan responded. Someone another added, "Them some LONG A** FINGERS."

2. Khloe's Skinny Bikini Pic Once Scared Fans

Khloe is shown with a cover-up and a purple swimming suit in an Instagram image for Good American. Fans were eager to point out her prominent ribs even as her abs appeared ripped. "OMG! Skin and bones. What has happened? Someone help Khloe!" an Instagram user wrote. Concerns over Khloe's slender figure are not limited to her fan base. In an episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian mentioned a conversation she had with her other sisters, according to E! News. Kim told Khloe, "You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you're skinny."

3. Khloe and Kim's Raunchy Instagram Post

Although Khloe and Kim Kardashian are no strangers to controversy, some fans believe their sisterly affection was overblown in an Instagram post from March 23. Khloe posted a photo on Instagram, captioned "Kiki and KoKo take Cabo," mentioning Kylie Jenner as the photographer. Khloe's head on Kim's chest during a hug was a touch awkward in the first photo, but the following two images revealed the two sisters in awkward proximity. "It's so weird how Khloe, Kim, and Kylie always act so sexual together as if people want to see that. Hard pass," a fan commented. Yet another fan stated, "Sisters don't do this... It's weird."

4. Khloe's Arm in an Edit Gone Wrong

Even though we all occasionally make mistakes with Photoshop, Khloe Kardashian's November 5 birthday homage to her mother Kris Jenner had the strangest edit. Fans were captivated by Khloe's edited arm. She and Kris were seen in the Instagram photo looking affectionately at one another, but Khloe seemed to have a groove just under her arm. "What's wrong with Khloe's arm?" a fan wondered. "Anyone else gonna say something about the arm? YOUR ARM BRO!!" another fan asked. Khloe responded directly in her comments section, "I saw this ridiculous story of my photoshopping my forearm lol why would I do that? H, and I love some Photoshop but my forearm is good ha."

