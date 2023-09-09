Here Are the Most Expensive Items the Kardashian Sisters Have Gifted Their Children

Here's a List of The Most Lavish Purchases Made by The Kardashians for Their Kids:

The Kardashian family is renowned for the decades of success and popularity that they’ve earned since their hit series, The Kardashians, first aired in 2006. Since then, the family and viewers have been taken on quite an emotional journey through each of the sisters' lives. Momager Kris Jenner was the one who molded each of her daughters into the strong and independent women they’d grown to become. In addition to this, she’s always provided her girls with the best.

Now that four of the five sisters have become mothers, they too follow their mother’s example. All four of them ensure their beloved children are blessed with the best of everything they need and spare no expense whatsoever to provide it. From luxe designer clothing and bags to a Fendi stroller, the junior Kardashians have tasted luxury from a young age. Take a look at the 8 most expensive articles owned by them as per The Richest:

1] North West’s First Birthday Gift:

Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North, whom she shares with American Boy rapper Kanye West, received a pair of dazzling diamonds on her first birthday. As per sources from E! News, the proud parents decided to gift their daughter her first diamonds to mark the special occasion. In 2014, Lorraine Schwarts, a famous jewelry designer, revealed some trivial details about the glamorous earrings and said, "They are approximately a half-carat each." A pair of these precious stones come with a hefty price tag of $50,000.

2] North West’s Disco Ball Ensemble:

The Kardashians star is already a great fashion influencer with her impeccable sense of fashion and style. It’s only natural for her to want her daughter to be just as well dressed as her. From the time North was merely a baby, she’s always been clothed in an impressive wardrobe. While her closet has primarily designer clothing, it’s her disco ball outfit that takes the cake in both panache and price tag.

In 2016, she wore the dress to her father’s concert held at Madison Square Garden, twinning with her mother. Although the exact price of North’s dress remains unknown, the SKIMS mogul’s similar dress was worth $12,000. Sources suggest perhaps North’s dress too had a matching price like her mother's outfit.

3] The Half a Million Dollar Nursery:

Although Kim Kardashian doesn’t see eye to eye with her ex-husband Kanye West, when it comes to their children, the one thing they both agree on is providing them with the best facilities. The couple welcomed their third child, Chicago, via surrogacy in 2018. To commemorate the birth of his third child, he decided to give her a breathtaking nursery that appeared to be something out of a dream. As per reports, the tasteful room cost a whopping $550,000 and was the epitome of comfort and luxury in one single space. From transparent cribs to couch gliders, this room had it all.

4] True’s First Birthday Bash Balloons:

Khloe Kardashian’s oldest daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with ex-Tristan Thompson, had a lovely birthday bash. The mother of two wanted this occasion to be one that everyone would remember. Khloe didn’t hold back on making it as memorable as possible by purchasing bountiful balloons all lined up in a carefully aligned display. Caity Byrne, the CEO of All About Balloons, spoke to People and revealed that they shelled out $8,500 for a total of 1,200–2,000 separate pieces for the monumental display.

5] Stormi’s Fendi Stroller:

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott in 2018. Being a symbol of style and a literal fashion mogul, Jenner ensured her daughter reflected the same sense of flair as her. And so, while she was merely an infant, the Kylie Cosmetics ambassador purchased a lush black and brown-textured Fendi stroller made with the best possible materials. For this, she shelled out $12,500 and often flaunted it on her social media accounts during her daughter’s early days.

6] The Limited-Edition Plush Chair:

Another notable purchase among baby Stormi’s expensive purchases is her bougie and retro-themed plush chair. This was no ordinary chair; it was a limited edition one designed by the famous brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana, who collaborated with the famous American artist Kaws. It’s an extremely rare piece, as it is one of only three such plush designs that the brothers ever created. Naturally, it was priced at $25,000 and was displayed at Art Basel in Miami, where Jenner came across it.

7] Stormi World:

Stormi’s famous mother is known for throwing grand soirees throughout the entertainment industry. Depending on the occasion, she can throw something incredible and fun at the same time quite effortlessly. But when it came to celebrating her daughter turning 2 years old, she went all out for her sweet child and blew everyone away. In 2020, the mother of two threw a party dedicated entirely to her daughter and called it ‘Stormiworld’.

The name of the place pays homage to the father of her children, Travis Scott’s Astroworld brand. The place was essentially an amusement park set up for that one day only and had everything from carnival rides to food, games, and so much more all under one roof. The highlight, however, was the entrance to the place—Stormi's face. Jenner spent a fortune of $100,000 on the bash.

8] Designer Cars & Bags:

If there’s one thing the Kardashian family is known for, it's their connection with several prominent and respectable brands across the world. They’ve been associated with luxe brands such as Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, and many others in their careers. Both momager Kris and her five daughters prefer accessories and clothing from high-end brands. Like so, their children are also privy to such privileges.

Sources told People in 2020 that when Stormi was merely 14 months old, her mother purchased several Louis Vuitton duffel bags with her daughter’s name etched on them, each costing her $3,850. Similarly, Kim went on a shopping spree in Japan and came home with Louis Vuitton handbags not just for her daughter but also for her cousins. Khloe’s daughter True is said to own two dazzling Bentley cars, one in pink and the other white, which are priced at $2000 per piece.

