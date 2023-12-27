These Are 8 of the Memorable Instances From Sister Wives in 2023

When seeking TV content that offers a complete escape from personal concerns, reality shows often serve as a good option. Sister Wives stands out as one such show, weaving a captivating, occasionally chaotic, and entertaining narrative that usually keeps the drama alive. If you haven't watched Sister Wives, you're truly missing a bingeworthy experience. The Brown family, known for their polygamous lifestyle, has been a television fixture since 2010. However, the year 2023 brought forth new hurdles and trials for nearly all the primary cast members—Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown. Here, we recount a few standout moments from the lives of the Sister Wives cast this year.

1. Meri Made the Choice to Live Separately From Kody and Robyn

Earlier in the year, Meri disclosed her intentions to primarily reside in Utah in the future, shifting away from Arizona. Her journey in the widely watched TLC series has seen its array of challenges and trials. According to TODAY reports, she said, “I’ve been thinking about it for a long time and trying to figure out what to do, especially in the last year since (my) mom passed, like how to run the (bed and breakfast) and what to do with it. It’s been a lot of work going back and forth trying to keep that up." Yet, it was evident that she was endeavoring to rediscover her sense of purpose following the prolonged feelings of rejection from Kody.

2. Kody Expressed His Willingness to 'Pretend to Be in Love' With Meri for the Sake of Robyn

Kody candidly addressed the conclusion of his marriage with Meri in an episode of Sister Wives, resulting in dissatisfaction among everyone involved. According to US Weekly, Kody said, "I’m willing to fake being in love with Meri. Doing my duties as a husband. Sort of putting up with things that frustrate me so deeply that I struggle to be around her." Yet, Meri declined the proposal, closing the door on any chance of reconciling, resulting in another unexpected turn of events on Sister Wives in the year 2023.

3. When Kody Claimed He Was Being Bullied by His Family

Kody expressed that his relationship with his other wives lacked the depth of his unique connection with Robyn. Describing an ongoing internal conflict and a persistent emotional strain within his relationships with Christine, Janelle, Meri, and their children conveys a sense of enduring psychological tension. He alleged that his family members subjected him and Robyn to mistreatment, prompting him to distance himself from them in response. Furthermore, he swore to himself that he would no longer endure or tolerate such mistreatment and bullying within the family dynamic.

4. Christine’s Marriage to David Woolley

In October of this year, Christine's wedding aspirations turned into reality. The Sister Wives personality exchanged vows with her fiancé, David Woolley, on a Saturday in Moab, Utah, with 330 guests in attendance, according to details disclosed by People. She said, “It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.” While Christine didn't unveil her entire life journey on the show, she reached several significant milestones away from the cameras following her separation from Kody. During her wedding, Janelle stood by her side, offering love and encouragement, yet notably absent were Kody, Robyn, and Meri.

5. Kody Revealed That He Was Never in Love With Janelle, Christine, and Meri

A lot of things changed when Kody openly acknowledged not having feelings of love for three out of his four wives. Initially, this revelation came as a surprise even to the experienced host, Sukanya Krishnan. He clarified that only one of his four marriages (with Robyn) commenced with genuine affection. “I was so anxious to be living the principle of plural marriage that I was not vetting who I was marrying to be compatible with me,” he said, as per TODAY. Initially, Kody expressed his initial vision of plural marriage as a means of fostering a united family rather than being rooted in romantic love. "I fell in love with Robyn. I never fell in love with anybody else," he added.

6. The Close Bond Between Janelle and Christine Made Kody Jealous

In a conversation with Krishnan, Kody implied that Janelle's support during his split with Christine in 2021 fell short of his expectations. In the Sister Wives: One On One special, he expressed discomfort with the closeness between Christine and Janelle, highlighting a sense of unease regarding their friendship. According to a Screen Rant report, he said, "I'm jealous because they're behaving the way they should have for 25 years now." He disclosed that the bond between the two women was not as strong previously but unexpectedly blossomed into a close friendship later on.

7. Kody Gave up on His Kids for Robyn

Kody has found himself distanced from several of his older children, born from his previous marriages. He also conveyed that he doesn't intend to mend those relationships unless his children are willing to accept Robyn. He said, "Some day our family civil war might end and then that contempt, you know, we can deal with it." However, Kody firmly proclaimed his bond with his sole remaining wife, Robyn, was unwavering, emphasizing their inseparability. Meanwhile, according to Entertainment Tonight reports, many of Kody's elder children, particularly those from his past marriages with Christine and Janelle, have vocalized feelings of their father exhibiting favoritism towards Robyn.

8. The TV Wedding Special Featuring Christine and David

Christine’s wedding day exuded sheer happiness, marked by abundant mimosas and overflowing affection. For the beautiful occasion, Christine and David invite fans to join them in unveiling their wedding, as seen in the trailer for their upcoming two-part wedding special. Set to premiere on TLC in January 2024, the wedding episode promises to grant viewers an intimate look into Christine's journey, stirring emotions and capturing the investment of fans who have followed her struggles over the years. With David as her steadfast companion, Christine embraces a newfound freedom, delving into every aspect of her celebration.

