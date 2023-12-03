Here are the 5 Biggest 'Teen Mom' Feuds Of All Time

5 'Teen Mom' Worst Feuds Of All Time

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Born from the compelling stories of 16 & Pregnant, the Teen Mom franchise has evolved into a spectacle of intense feuds that has kept viewers hooked for years. The drama among MTV's moms has been a driving force behind the franchise's lasting popularity, from social media clashes to on-camera confrontations and legal threats. Despite the initial intention to promote safe sex, the cast members' negative dynamics have taken center stage. Notably, the long-running feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, which was sparked by a complicated romantic entanglement, culminated in a defamation lawsuit.

1. Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Briana's introduction to the Teen Mom cast was fraught with controversy, but she found solace in her friendship with Jenelle. As the series progressed, Briana expressed her belief that her fellow cast members were dishonest and biased. Leah Messer, another Teen Mom star, publicly stated that Briana and Jenelle were jealous of her success and attempted to undermine it. Given that Briana and Leah were once friends on their shared journey of young parenthood, the revelation added another layer of complication, per US Weekly.

2. Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus' long-running feud began in late 2017 when Lowry began dating DeJesus' ex-husband. The drama intensified after the ex-couple split, with episodes including Lowry featuring DeJesus' ex, Devoin Austin, on her podcast and DeJesus appearing on Lowry's ex, Chris Lopez's podcast. Tensions peaked in June 2021, when Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus, who claimed Lowry assaulted Lopez physically. DeJesus sent Lowry on a treadmill during the legal battle, which was a controversial move. Despite allegations of body shaming, DeJesus won when the lawsuit was dismissed in April 2022. The subsequent celebration, which was attended by Teen Mom co-stars, aired on the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

3. Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus ignited a fierce feud in the explosive Season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion (January 2023), accompanied by their mothers, Roxanne and Tea. The episode reached a climax when Jones spat at DeJesus, heightening tensions. This sparked a frenzied exchange between the mother-daughter duos, which included hurling water bottles and other projectiles. The dramatic altercation echoed a previous feud a year prior, which was rooted in social media exchanges in which DeJesus accused Jones of making derogatory remarks about the cast.

4. Amber Portwood and Ashley Jones

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Amber Portwood and Ashley Jones fought in a phone call that was leaked online in January 2023, shedding light on Portwood's apparent threats toward Jones. The conflict arose when Portwood objected to Jones twerking near her car. The call, which was ostensibly intended to address the incident, became enraged when Jones questioned Portwood's mental state. Portwood, who has a history of substance abuse, appeared to erupt in rage, threatening to "mutilate" Jones and claiming that she had messed with the wrong person.

5. Jenelle And Her Mother Barbara

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keith Johnson

Jenelle and her mother Barbara have been at odds since Jenelle's debut on 16 and Pregnant Season 2. Barbara's disapproval of Jenelle's boyfriends, lifestyle, and parenting choices is at the heart of the tumultuous relationship between the Teen Mom personalities. Barbara sought full custody of Jenelle's eldest child, Jace, and the battle raged on for years. Jenelle fought to reclaim custody despite having given it up in 2010. Barbara currently has full custody of Jace, while Jenelle looks after her two younger children, per Screen Rant. Jace is currently in CPS custody.

