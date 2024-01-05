Here Are The 10 Most 'Popular' Celebs as Rated By Google

Last year was an epic conclusion for many celebrities from the entertainment industry. Whether it’s being a young influencer at 14 or creating a mammoth impact at 48, celebs have worked extremely hard with passion and vigor to secure their name in the pop culture 'Hall of Fame.' Others left a mark with their controversial takes on the various issues plaguing the modern world. Either way, the entire process, from establishing a name to finding your forte, isn’t easy, given the ongoing fierce competition. However, some celebrities have 'flourished' in this ever-changing world filled with challenges and hurdles. The internet, particularly Google Trends, has allocated a list of ten global sensations who’ve managed to etch their name in history as the most 'popular'! Take a look at who made the list and who didn’t.

1. Jeremy Renner

Number one on the list is none other than the Avengers actor Jeremy Renner. When he isn’t busy setting an arrow loose at Loki’s head in the MCU, he’s busy creating an impact on society through his many endeavors. Last year, fans from all across the world poured in their support after news of his renowned snowplow incident broke. The Hawkeye actor sustained life-threatening injuries while attempting to save his nephew from a snowplow. The incident left him with about 30 broken bones, as per a recent interview with the BBC. Thankfully, after months of intense physical therapy and an optimistic perspective, followed by bucketloads of support from his loved ones, Renner was able to return to normalcy.

2. Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin is one of the most popular and inspiring American footballers in the world, playing as the football safety on the esteemed Buffalo Bills from the NFL. He had the entire world pining for his fortune and good health after the young 25-year-old suddenly collapsed during a game, as was reported by CNN. Hamlin reportedly suffered a massive heart attack, which left him fighting for his life in an ICU. He remained under intensive care for about nine days before fully making a recovery. He continues to play wholeheartedly for his home team and remains a beacon of hope and motivation for other players.

3. Andrew Tate

Now, this is one figure who has grown to be one of the most controversial influencers of our generation. Andrew Tate pretty much stole the spotlight in 2023 after the former kickboxer was charged with alleged human trafficking and organized crime to facilitate exploiting a woman’s sexuality, as reported by The New York Times. Additionally, he was also accused of rape, among a slew of other charges against him. While Tate continues to deny all claims made against him, many remain skeptical of the truth of the matter. Nonetheless, many of his fans feel Tate is a skilled businessman and they look forward to his discussions on to build a stable financial income on his platform, The Real World.

4. Kylian Mbappe

Which football fanatic doesn’t recognize this prodigy who earned France its victory in FIFA’s World Cup in 2018 at just 19 years old?! Kylian Mbappe has grown to be one of the most followed celebrity personalities of this generation. His masterful combo of dribbling and scoring, accompanied by his demon speed, makes him a valuable asset to his home team, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. At just 24 years old, he’s managed to make history by playing alongside the best of the best players, including one of the football gods himself, Lionel Messi. His interaction with the Argentinian player is perhaps a contributing factor to why he’s on the list in the first place.

5. Danny Masterson

Fans of That 70’s Show were left shellshocked after the bombshell news of his lawful conviction came to light. Danny Masterson is known for his role as Steven Hyde on the show and was beloved by all for it. However, his fortune turned on its head when he was convicted of raping three women. As per The New York Post reports, a jury found the actor guilty of two of the three counts of rape. Furthermore, as a result, he was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and is currently serving his time, as per ABC News. The shock of all of it was perhaps too much for his fans, leading them to googling him more!

6. Travis Kelce

The next on the list is none other than the NFL’s star quarterback, Travis Kelce. The New Heights podcast host plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is known for his stellar record in the game. However, there’s one more reason why his fame skyrocketed, and the answer lies with his girlfriend Taylor Swift! Kelce was propelled to fame after Swift made an appearance at one of his games. Initially, the couple kept mum about their love life and denied claims. But all was made clear after Swift was seen running into his arms and landing a sweet kiss! Additionally, she’s also changed a line in her song Karma, directly referring to Kelce during a performance.

7. Lil Tay

This social media influencer created quite a buzz online after she was reported dead on her Instagram. As per The Cut, Lil Tay is known for her impressive wealth and is often seen flaunting it on her social media, but as mentioned earlier, the musician shocked the world for months when she was declared dead! However, it was debunked after she revealed her account was hacked by an anonymous person, leaving fans bewildered, as reported by Variety. She often refers to herself as the 'youngest flexer of the century,' and, at 16, she has grown to earn that name.

8. David Beckham

Retired British footballer David Beckham was one of the most versatile and agile in the game before he bid farewell to it. Apart from his skills as a player, he’s also known for his dashing looks that can make anyone go weak in the knees. Furthermore, his relationship with his wife, Victoria Beckham, often makes headlines. Nonetheless, his popularity increased after his beloved documentary Beckham graced Netflix screens across the world. The film explored numerous narratives and incidents in his life that were never discussed in public before. The show shed light on his childhood, early career, meeting his wife, having kids, and rumors of his affair, turning many heads. Naturally, this earned him a place on the list.

9. Jenna Ortega

The penultimate celeb on our list is the immensely gifted Jenna Ortega! This woman made a splash in the entertainment industry with her beloved role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday. The usually bubbly and cheerful Ortega donned a dark yet elegant character who became famous for her iconic death glare. Ortega's performance in the show moved fans of the original Addams Family franchise, resulting in the renewal of another season of the show, as per Netflix! Fans are eagerly waiting for her to haunt their screens as soon as possible.

10. Pedro Pascal

And now, the man who stole everyone’s hearts in 2023—the charming and mind-blowing Pedro Pascal. This actor managed to win over an entire dedicated fandom from the famous show Last Of Us which was adapted from a video game. His portrayal of the protagonist Joel left fans wanting more of his gruff character alongside his co-star, Bella Ramsay. The actor was simply brilliant in his role and skillfully re-defined the defining features of his character. The Mandalorian actor is also rumored to be in line to play Reed Richards in MCU’s Mr. Fantastic, but things are still in talks as he’s the tenth actor vying for the same role.

