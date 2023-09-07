Here Are The 10 Biggest Fights From 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' You Cannot Miss

Take a Look at The Top 10 Fights of RHOBH Through the Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is one of the most successful franchises of reality television in the world. The show is filled with some invigorating drama, juicy love affairs, and, of course, some emotionally moving moments throughout the series. No matter how many years go by, this particular television series remains on top of its game given the various plot twists and storylines. However, there is one thing that has constantly kept viewers engaged, and that's the explosive fights that often break out spontaneously.

While it's great to have some sort of peace in each of their respective lives on the show, there have been some pretty intense moments that have kept viewers hooked on the show. Take a look at the ten most out-of-hand and explosive fights on the show through the years:

1] Crystal Kung Minkoff's 'Ugly' Pants

Season 11 of the show was certainly one of the highlights because of the intensity of the drama that followed throughout, keeping fans actively engaged with the story. But this moment in the season is what turned the heads of several viewers. A newbie on the show, Crystal Kung Minkoff, got into a verbal battle with Sutton Stracke. This was because Stracke didn't knock on Minkoff's door at her Lake Tahoe home before she could enter the room. For Minkoff, this was a major breach of privacy.

Image Source: Bravo

Just as she was about to further explain her feelings, Stracke retorted with her own explanation. Instead of addressing the issue, she takes a dig at Minkoff's outfit and claims that she wasn't "jealous of those ugly leather pants." This rather harsh critique did a number on fans who seemingly loved Minkoff's trousers.

2] Kyle Richards Attacks Dorit Kemsley's 'Chatty' Nature

Next on the list is another notable moment from season 11, which saw several fights throughout as it progressed. But this one between Kemsley and Richards still has fans talking about it to this day. This took place when the entire cast took a flight to Lake Tahoe to rejuvenate and enjoy some time away from home.

Image Source: Bravo

All was well until Richards decided to 'finally' address her fellow co-star's 'talkative' nature. At the time, she believed that perhaps Kemsley was being quite rude by interrupting conversations and had been 'hogging the spotlight'. Upon hearing this shocking revelation about herself, Kemsley took serious offense to the accusations against her and felt a twinge of betrayal, given that Richards was a close ally of hers.

3] Lisa Vanderpump's Face Off Against Everyone in Puerto Rico

This moment in time was one of the most memorable of all the episodes in the series, as things got all too real for Lisa Vanderpump, who had to defend herself against the other housewives present. The cast at the time was enjoying a relaxing time in Puerto Rico. However, the atmosphere quickly changed when Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, and Yolanda Hadid got into a fight between themselves about what Hadid read in the tabloids.

Image Source: Bravo

The situation only got worse after all the other castmates, along with Hadid, were urging Vanderpump to check out an article that entails a rumor about her hubby having an affair. Naturally, Vanderpump refused to believe any such rumor and defended her beau. She accused her fellow housewives of ganging up against her, calling it unfair," and stormed off from Puerto Rico with Todd by her side.

4] Dorit Kemsley's Annoyance at Teddi Mellencamp for Being Fashionably Late

Teddi Mellencamp seldom had any sort of separate storyline, but when she did finally get one, to everyone's surprise, it was a fight. It was an explosive one with none other than Dorit Kemsley in Season 8 of the show. The two were reportedly supposed to meet at a fine dining restaurant to spend some time together. While being a few minutes late was perhaps an understandable situation, Mellencamp made Kemsley wait for a whole 45 minutes!

Image Source: Bravo

Kemsley, naturally, was not a fan of it and was fuming when Mellencamp finally arrived. Shortly after, they got into a very vocal banter that kept going in circles about the same thing: running late. Mellencamp claimed that she was only 15 minutes late, whereas Kemsley felt otherwise.

5] Yolanda Hadid and the 'M-Word' Argument

Although it's from the good old season 6, this fight has been a highlight in the RHOBH realm. It was when Yolanda Hadid's Lyme disease was a topic of discussion. During this heavy conversation, it was Lisa Rinna who made things very awkward and confusing for everyone, including Hadid. She suggested that perhaps instead of Lyme disease, Hadid was affected by Munchausen syndrome instead.

Image Source: Bravo

Although Rinna was engaged in a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump about the said topic, Vanderpump thought it best not to interfere and allowed Rinna to figure this out herself. But this action only backfired on everyone else who was later involved in the discussion. The 'M-word' argument lasted for a series of episodes before finally meeting its end.

6] Kyle Richards Kicked Out of The House By Ken Todd & Lisa Vanderpump

One of the most jaw-dropping moments was when Kyle Richards was kicked out of the house by her pal Lisa Vanderpump and her hubby Ken Todd. Hardcore fans would never forget the season 9 finale when Richards was reportedly cast out of her bestie's home. It was simply a plot twist that no one saw coming on the show.

Image Source: Bravo

The two besties were merely having a conversation about 'Puppygate' when Vanderpump suddenly took extreme offense to the topic. The thought of her best friend thinking that she'd even consider talking to the media about the ordeal was absurd. Both of them refused to see things from each other's perspective or even try to understand what the other was trying to convey. Their fight got so extreme that Vanderpump ended up leaving the series.

7] Lisa Rinna's Comment to Denise Richards

Expressing empathy for how another was being treated was a very common part of RHOBH. However, it became a not-so-nice moment when Rinna decided to comment on Richards's remark about how she was being treated.

Image Source: YouTube | @hayu

Rinna accused Richards of reportedly mailing a "cease and desist letter" to the producers of the show at the time. After she decided to confront her friend about the details of the incident, Rinna had a rather shocking response to the situation. "Ooh, you're so angry!" she mocked. This resulted in Richards leaving the series altogether.

8] The Dinner Party From Hell - Sutton Stracke Vs. Erika Jayne

The dinner party from hell was one of the most drama-packed episodes of all! What was supposed to be an evening of peace and quiet with some divine food and wine ended up being a complete blowout between Stracke and Jayne. The whole ordeal began when Jayne requested a meeting with all the cast members present at the party to talk about the aftermath of Stracke's legal affairs at the time and how it may affect them.

Image Source: Bravo

Understandably, this offended Stracke to the point where she genuinely felt insulted and deeply hurt by the thought of it. This fight is again for the history books, as it lasted a long time and ended with several spews of hurtful words thrown at each other.

9] The Game Night Fight

Another fight on the list is season 2's iconic and most remembered fight, which records this episode as Kim & Kyle Richards' best moment in the history of the show. What was supposed to be a fun night for a group of women having a classic game night turned into a literal nightmare. The Richards sisters got into a heated battle with contestant Brandi Glanville during game night.

Image Source: Bravo

The Richards had quite unsavory words for Glanville throughout the course of their argument. However, from the beginning of the 2nd season, Kyle genuinely disliked Glanville and was "disappointed" in her. To top this off, she didn't appreciate the friendship that Glanville and her sister shared. This unraveled into a night to remember for everyone present.

10] Lisa Rinna vs. Kim Richards in Amsterdam

Last on the list is none other than the argument between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, which to this day stands as one of the craziest fights on RHOBH. The cast was whisked away to the beautiful city of Amsterdam to enjoy a nice dinner. But to everyone's surprise, the fight that began with a private matter came to light and turned suddenly physical.

Image Source: Bravo

Richards and Rinna were enjoying the evening along with everyone else in Amsterdam, chatting away. Shortly after, they got into an argument that quickly turned personal. Amid this chaos, Richards claimed that she had some juicy information—a secret involving Harry Hamlin that no one knew about. The night ended with Rinna violently throwing a glass towards Richards out of utter frustration. However, the duo put the matter to rest with an apology.

