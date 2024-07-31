Here are Six Celebrities Who've Made Immense Wealth Through Real Estate Dealings

Six Celebrities Who Earned Great Fortunes in Real Estate

From Hollywood to reality television celebrities have earned great fortunes not just through their fame and work in showbiz but also by trying their hands in real estate. Celebrities choose to get the choicest and most exquisite products to complement their taste when it comes to material possessions. However, apart from sports cars and handbags with exorbitant price tags real estate appears to be the real deal. Several celebs with no experience in dealing with estates have invested intelligently to gain immense wealth. Here's looking at six of them as reported by Stars Insiders:

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay Z are a power couple with a strong sense of real estate. The famous pair of the music industry have a real estate portfolio including a US $2.6 million mansion in New Orleans. The list also brags a $6.5 million penthouse in New York City, a $26 million East Hampton mansion, and an $88 million palace in Bel Air. Together the Who Run The World and Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmakers have made millions by investing a great amount in properties.

2. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres with her partner Portia de Rossi has bought and sold almost twenty properties in the last twenty years. According to Architectural Digest, DeGeneres owned a 26-acre farm north of Los Angeles back in 2017 with her partner. Sharing her love for owning expansive properties she said, "We never had a house when I was growing up. We always rented. But my father would dream, and we used to look at houses all the time. I’d pick out which bedroom would be mine and get all excited."

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner bought her first home in Calabasas for around US$2.7 million when she was only seventeen. With the help of her sister Khloé Kardashian, she moved into the house back in 2015 as reported. The Kylie Makeup mogul has bought three homes in the Hidden Hills with a combined value of over $33 million. A source told the news outlet People, "She [had] a refrigerator full of food and all the luxuries that come with [living with] Mom but unless it was a gift, if she wanted a Chanel bag, Kylie was the one paying for it," as they mentioned the interiors in Jenner's residence.

4. Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio bought a compound in the Hills for US$2 million, as well as a beach bungalow in California for around the same price back in the 90s when he started earning his name in acting. Today, he owns several high-end properties in New York, Palm Springs, and Belize. The Titanic star bought his neighbor’s house in Hollywood Hills for $10.5 million, Dirt reported. The property is adjacent to his Bird Streets compound where the actor owns a property combining five properties spanning 5.14 acres.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has an intriguing international real estate portfolio. Other than owning multiple properties in Clearwater, Florida, the Mission Impossible actor also owns a historically significant estate in West Sussex, England. Cruise owned a 320-acre mountain retreat before he quietly sold it for $59 million in 2014. The property was resold for $39.5 million as reported by The Realtor. The house was the setting for a photo shoot with Vanity Fair magazine which famously featured his daughter Suri with his then-wife Katie Holmes.

6. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is undoubtedly a real estate tycoon who owns several homes worth an estimated US$200 million total. The media personality owns her home which is located in Montecito, California. The California property is worth more than $100 million. According to Dirt, in 2018, Winfrey picked up what's known as the Madroneagle Estate. The property is worth nearly $8.5 million with 43 acres including four bedrooms throughout the area. The estate also includes a kitchen, big windows on the ceiling, and a vast pizza oven.