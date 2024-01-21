Here Are All the ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who Refused to Film the Series, For One Reason or Another

When 'Teen Mom' Stars Said 'No' to Filming

The Teen Mom television franchise, which includes both Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, has provided viewers with a close-up perspective of the turbulent lives of young moms adjusting to parenting during the past ten years. Sometimes, though, the cameras have captured dramatic confrontations, emotional interactions, and even violent altercations. Often, however, there is one important detail that has been left out of the picture: the times when cast members have declined to be filmed. The series has also evolved into a forum for topics outside of parenting challenges as the stars of these MTV spin-offs enter their late 20s and early 30s. This investigation explores the fascinating situations in which cast members of Teen Mom choose to withdraw from the spotlight, even though their lives were continuously scrutinized, and the motivations behind those choices.

1. Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry and her former best friend Leah Messer were the subject of growing rumors that Lowry would soon be leaving back in 2022, as reported by Screen Rant. Once an open book to her fans, Lowry's hesitation to work on movies started in 2020 after she was arrested for alleged domestic abuse of her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, as per E! News. Tension reached a height in 2021 when Lopez signed a contract with MTV despite repeatedly refusing to communicate with the staff. After taking a break in season 10, the 30-year-old made a comeback for Teen Mom 2 season 11, but she said that she wasn't 'necessarily' interested in continuing to be a part of the franchise during the season 11 reunion. "I think I need to move on," she said, as per People. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."

2. Jenelle Evans

MTV was forgiving of Jenelle Evans until 2019 when she was fired from Teen Mom 2. Evans' reluctance to film increased after meeting her current husband, David Eason, in 2015. She had previously been included in the show's early seasons due to legal concerns. A pivotal moment came in 2018 when Evans refused to go to the reunion that season after being caught on camera brandishing a gun while driving with her son Jace. Evans became even more wayward after Eason was fired from MTV the same year for making homophobic remarks on the internet. Her insistence on filming with Eason led to irregular appearances in Teen Mom 2 season 9, but after Eason shot her dog, Nugget, to death in May 2019, her contract was formally terminated. (It later turned out that this story had been fabricated for 'publicity.')

3. Chelsea DeBoer

After leaving Teen Mom, Chelsea DeBoer removed her family from the spotlight until she formally left Teen Mom 2 in 2020. When boyfriend Cole DeBoer first joined in 2015, Chelsea was apprehensive about him being seen on camera with her daughter Aubree's father, Adam Lind. As the DeBoers became less at ease during filming, Chelsea's on-screen presence decreased between 2018 and 2020, which caused fans to become dissatisfied and criticize her for being boring. Interestingly, she declined to shoot the Season 8 reunion with Kailyn, Brittany DeJesus, and Briana, all of whom were also Teen Mom alumni, citing the possibility of physical altercations.

4. Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham, MTV's first-ever fired TV personality (in 2017), left a lasting impression on Teen Mom. In 2015, she denied the MTV team permission to use her toilets. When Abraham went on her outburst in 2016, she threatened to leave Teen Mom, which resulted in her giving a shove to executive producer Larry Musnik. It took one additional year for her to be fired despite the reported assault. Abraham's turbulent time on Teen Mom was over when it was revealed that her departure was due to her work in the adult entertainment sector rather than her noncompliance on set.

5. Jade Cline

After leaving MTV's Young And Pregnant, Jade Cline joined Teen Mom 2 in 2019 to take over Evans' position. She brought with her a turbulent personal life that included arguments with her intermittent boyfriend, Sean Austin, and difficulties with her parents' addiction. Cline is currently a hairstylist and owns her own salon. In Teen Mom 2 season 9, she snubbed the reunion with co-star Ashley Jones. Cline maintained her authority by denying the cameras access to her recovery from plastic surgery in season 10. She was subsequently criticized by Lowry for filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion on Kloie's birthday.

