Here are all the Rumors That the Trump Kids Just Cannot Get Rid Of

Rumors That the Trump Kids Just Can't Escape

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump has a rapport with breaking the internet with his theatrics and innumerous rumors floating around him. His kids seem to have a similar fate. All five kids of the former President have been under the radar for their actions by the media and picked upon countless times. From social media to tabloids the Trump kids have their own fanbase and relation with rumors over the internet that they just can't escape at this point as their father is set to run for another tenure as the POTUS.

1. Donald Trump Jr. Allegedly Had an Affair With a 'Celebrity Apprentice' Participant

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool

Did Donald Trump Jr. really have a romantic link with a Celebrity Apprentice contestant? According to Page Six, Aubrey O'Day had an affair with Trump's eldest son. Being an advisor on the show was allegedly head over heels for O'Day as his relationship with his then-wife Vanessa was in sham. A source close to the news outlet shared, "He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving." Don Jr. never acknowledged the rumors however, O'Day confessed according to People, "We both thought we were each other's soulmates."

2. Did Eric Trump Steal From a Cancer Charity?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means

Eric Trump was in deep muck when allegations around him taking a huge portion of charity in his pockets emerged in 2017. The charity was organized via an annual golf tournament through the Eric Trump Foundation. According to Forbes Eric's fundraising had shady links and transfer of assets. The foundation told Politico, "During the past decade, the Eric Trump Foundation has raised over $16.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Forbes had also reported that out of the 17 original directors, 13 were let go after the name change of the controversial foundation.

3. Ivanka Trump Has Had an Alleged Plastic Surgery

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Ivanka Trump's makeover keeps fuelling the rumors of a full-face plastic surgery to accentuate her features. In 2017 according to Life & Style, Dr. Norman Rowe shared how Trump's eldest daughter has been through an overall transformation. He shared that she's either had "a rhinoplasty or a tip-plasty done to define her nose and balance it to the rest of her features." Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin suspected, "She seems to have added, whether with filler or implants, significant volume to her chin and jaw," according to the Daily Mail.

4. Speculations Around Barron Trump Being an Autistic Child

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Zach Gibson-Pool

Speculations around Barron Trump being an autistic child left his mother Melania Trump miffed for a long time. Back in 2016, the internet was full of several posts hinting and questioning if Barron had autism. It all began with a video of a YouTuber who shared his observations about autism and Barron. However, he later deleted it and apologized by saying, "It was incredibly irresponsible of me to diagnose Barron Trump using a selection of misleading videos," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Melania's lawyer, Charles Harder also commented, "The video includes the hashtag 'StopTheBullying' but yet the video itself is bullying by making false statements and speculation about a 10-year-old boy."

5. Tiffany Trump Once Allegedly Fell For a Secret Service Official

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Tiffany Trump was once allegedly having an intimate relationship with a Secret Service agent. According to The Guardian, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Washington Post reporter for White House, Carol Leony disclosed, in her book how Tiffany was involved in a secret relationship. The book titled, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service which was released in 2021 dropped, "[Tiffany] began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail." The book also mentioned how it worries others and "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark, and handsome agent." However, it was never confirmed by Tiffany or her spokesperson.