Here Are 8 Celebs With the Weirdest Pets: What Were They Thinking?

Just like us regular folks who love cute bunnies, happy dogs, or cats dressed up as fairies, celebrities take it to the next level with some unusual pets. From Mike Tyson's tigers to Leonardo DiCaprio's tortoise, here's a fun list of eight strange pets that these famous people have or had. It's kind of cool to see them going for something different as a pet, and it gives us a peek into celebrities' interesting choices beyond the usual fluffy companions.

1. Michael Jackson's Chimp

Michael Jackson's chimpanzee, 'Bubbles', was no ordinary pet. In the 1980s, at the pinnacle of Jackson's pop superstardom, the King of Pop was inseparable from his primate companion. Bubbles toured the world, sipping tea with the mayor of Osaka, making friends with Elizabeth Taylor, and even annoying Freddie Mercury during a recording session. The duo, known for sporting matching outfits, gave TV interviews together. Acquired from a biomedical research laboratory in 1983, Bubbles lived in luxury at Jackson's apartment before moving to Neverland Ranch. Their bond was extraordinary, with Bubbles sharing Jackson's bedroom and dinner table and even helping with housework, as claimed by Jackson in court in 2005. However, as Bubbles grew larger and more aggressive, he was relocated to an animal sanctuary in Florida in 2005, reports the Independent.

2. Justin Bieber's Monkey

Justin Bieber's capuchin monkey saga, dubbed 'OG Mally', unfolded when this primate, a birthday gift from a well-meaning family friend, encountered an unforeseen fate in the clutches of German customs officials during a 2013 trip to Munich. Despite Bieber's claim of meticulously arranged travel papers, the monkey was seized, triggering a series of unfortunate events. Bieber's interview unveiled a remorseful tone from the pop sensation, as reported by People. "It was the farthest thing from fine," he admitted, reflecting on the ill-fated decision to bring OG Mally along during the interview.

3. George Clooney's Pot-bellied Pig

George Clooney's pet, a pot-bellied pig, 'Max', was no ordinary companion. Living a life of comfort and privilege, Max was a fixture on Hollywood sets and even shared a private jet ride with Clooney in John Travolta's plane. The pig, described as "inseparable" from the actor, reached a respectable age of 18, known for causing a stir in Clooney's romantic life and allegedly leading to the demise of at least two relationships. Despite being an unconventional choice for a Hollywood A-lister, Max held a special place in Clooney's heart, with the actor declaring it his "longest relationship to date," reports The Guardian.

4. Mike Tyson's Tigers

Mike Tyson's eccentricity extended beyond the boxing ring to his choice of pets—Bengali tigers. At the pinnacle of his career, Tyson, flush with cash, contemplated acquiring horses but pivoted to tigers after a chat with his car dealer. The dealer nonchalantly offered, "You can get cougars, lions, and tigers." Intrigued, Tyson opted for tigers. Owning three Bengal tigers, Tyson eventually faced the reality of caring for 400lb adult cats, reports The Sun. As they grew, he donated two to a sanctuary. Kenya, one of the tigers, remained with Tyson for 16 years until deteriorating health prompted Tyson to part ways. The decision was reinforced when Kenya, provoked by a trespasser, inflicted severe harm, leading to a legal tussle.

5. Elvis Presley's Wallaby

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, had a peculiar addition to his pet list in the form of a wallaby. Gifted by devoted Australian fans in 1957 and again in 1962, these marsupials found a home at Graceland and the Memphis Zoo. Known for his love of animals, Elvis surrounded himself with various creatures on his Graceland estate. From a turkey named Bowtie to donkeys in an empty swimming pool, Elvis embraced a diverse range of pets. Peacocks scratched at car reflections, prompting a move to the Memphis Zoo, and a mynah bird comically relayed excuses for Elvis's unavailability. 'Scatter' the chimpanzee, given to wild antics, eventually found his way to Graceland after causing chaos in a producer's office, reports Grace Land.

6. Paris Hilton's Kinkajou

Paris Hilton's Kinkajou, 'Baby Luv', took a bite out of the socialite's night, making headlines when the raccoon-like pet's playful antics turned into an unexpected hospital visit. Hilton, accustomed to frolicking with her exotic companion, found herself on the receiving end of a superficial bite on her left arm during their early morning play session. Alarmed by the bleeding, Hilton, ever the conscientious pet owner, sought immediate medical attention. Accompanied by her publicist, Elliot Mintz, she received a tetanus shot, wound care, and assurance that all was well, Fox News reports.

7. Reese Witherspoon's Donkeys

Reese Witherspoon's quirky collection of pets in California has expanded with the addition of two miniature donkeys named 'Honky' and 'Tonky.' Revealing her unconventional pets on Ellen Degeneres' chat show, the Hollywood star shared her love for the docile and sweet donks. With a penchant for holiday festivities, the donkeys have become a staple in Witherspoon's nativity scene. Alongside her two children, Reese oversees the care of not only the donkeys but also a diverse array of animals at her Los Angeles home, including two pigs, three goats, 20 chickens, three dogs, and a horse, reports the Daily Mail.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio's Tortoise

Leonardo DiCaprio added a peculiar companion to his entourage: a 10-year-old Sulcata tortoise he purchased for $400 at the North American Reptile Breeders Conference and Trade Show in Anaheim, CA. The actor, known for his environmental activism, seems to have extended his passion for wildlife to this long-term commitment, as Sulcata tortoises are expected to live up to 80 years. Sources close to DiCaprio revealed that he specifically requested the largest tortoise available, a hefty 38-pounder, though experts note that Sulcatas can eventually weigh up to 200 lbs. The actor, who attended the event with Lukas Haas, reportedly contacted a California pet store specializing in rare reptiles just a day before the purchase, as reported by TMZ.

